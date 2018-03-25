Home > Business Insider > Tech >

These 3 simple things will reveal if a Rolex is real or fake, according to a watch expert


Tech These 3 simple things will reveal if a Rolex is real or fake, according to a watch expert

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  • We bought a fake Rolex watch online for £50.
  • Watch expert Joe McKenzie told us what look out for when buying a Rolex.
  • He gave us three simple ways you can check if your Rolex is real or not.

Business Insider spoke with Joe McKenzie, CEO & co-founder of luxury retailer Xupes, about how to reveal if a Rolex watch is fake or not.

We bought a fake online for £50 and asked McKenzie to compare our Rolex to an authentic piece.

McKenzie said that looking for serial numbers on the case, checking for the brand logos on the buckle of the watch, and looking if the watch hand is "sweeping" and not "ticking," are the most obvious giveaways if the watch is fake.

Produced by David Ibekwe. Special Thanks to Shona Ghosh

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech The mystery of a tiny skeleton that many people thought was an...bullet
2 Tech 'I'm really sorry that this happened': Facebook CEO Mark...bullet
3 Tech #DeleteFacebook is trending: Here's how to delete your Facebook...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A Utah teacher is shown how to handle a handgun by instructor Clint Simon (R), at a concealed-weapons training class to 200 Utah teachers on December 27, 2012 in West Valley City, Utah.
Tech Arming teachers with guns won't help prevent school shootings, research suggests — here's how Germany dealt with the problem
Members of the Swiss federal army's honor guard in October 2012.
Tech Switzerland has a stunningly high rate of gun ownership — here's why it doesn't have mass shootings
null
Tech Gun control really works — here's the science to prove it
Paul McCartney CNN Twitter
Tech Paul McCartney participates in the 'March for Our Lives' in New York City in honor of John Lennon