These surround-sound gaming headphones made by a high-end audio company are perfect for games like 'PUBG'

High-end audio company Audeze is hosting an Indiegogo campaign for its first pair of gaming-centric headphones, called the Mobius headphones.

I tried these headphones while playing the game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" and was amazed by their sound quality and how well I could pinpoint exactly where sounds came from.

I've tried a bunch of headphones that promise "surround sound" for video games, and some of them do a decent job.

For first-person-shooter games like "Battlefield 1" and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (otherwise known as "PUBG"), surround-sound headphones help me locate nearby enemies and where shots are coming from. It all helps toward my efforts of becoming number one.

But more importantly to me, personally, surround sound enhances the experience of certain games, especially those cinematic-style, visual masterpiece games like "Battlefield 1."

It's only fair that these beautiful games are accompanied with the best audio experience I can afford. And great sound make a bigger difference than the best graphics, in my opinion.

So when high-end audio company Audeze (pronounced like the word "odyssey") asked me to try out their latest pair of gaming-centric headphones – the Mobius – I jumped at the chance. I'm always willing to try new products that could potentially enhance the cinematic experience of playing the games I love, and gaming headphones from a company that specializes in audiophile-quality headphones sounded mighty tempting.

I tried the Audeze Mobius headphones with "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," and for the early stages of the game where there were no enemies around me, they sounded like a really good pair of normal headphones.

But the Mobius quickly proved their worth once enemies started intruding into my comfort zone.

I found myself inside a building when I heard the unmistakable hum of a car getting closer and closer behind me. I turned back and I pointed at the source of the sound that was coming from outside the house. Then I tracked the sound as it moved.

The real test for the Mobius was whether I was tracking that sound accurately. I followed the sound of the car through the building walls when it crossed a window and I could finally see the car. It was proof that I was hearing exactly where the car was located from the moment I first heard it.

The sets of gaming headphones I've been using at home, which include the Logitech G433 and Turtle Beach Elite Pro, can somewhat help me figure out the general direction of a sound, but the Mobius let me pinpoint sound with extreme accuracy. The sound came from exactly here in the game, not somewhere over there. It was almost like being able to see through the building's walls in the game of "PUBG" I played with the Mobius.

In the end, I ended up dying outside the game's blue "safe zone" circle that slowly shrinks as the match progresses. It had been some time since I played "PUBG" and I timed my movements poorly. But that had nothing to do with the Mobius headphones.

The Mobius headphones also work with consoles and mobile devices, and they come with a detachable microphone for in-game chat or phone calls. They also work wirelessly with Bluetooth, and Audeze claims they have a 10-hour battery life.

Audeze is hosting an Indiegogo campaign for the Mobius gaming headphones starting Wednesday. You can pre-order the Mobius headphones for $250 including shipping, which is 37% off the full retail price of $400. Audeze expects to ship out pre-orders in June 2018.

I'll be trying out the Mobius headphones a little further with different games once I get a review unit, but I can report that my short experience with "PUBG" was overwhelmingly positive.