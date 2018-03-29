Home > Business Insider > Tech >

This incredible animation shows how humans evolved from early life


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Humans have had a long history. 3.8 million years in the making, to be precise. From the primordial puddle to the modern day, here's how humans have evolved. The following is a review of the life forms depicted in the video.

The origin of life, Prokaryote, Cyanobacteria, Eukaryote, Choanoflagellate, Platyhelminthes (Flatworms), Pikaia, Haikouichthys, Agnatha, Placodermi, Cephalaspis, Coelacanth, Panderichthys, Tiktaalik, Acanthostega, Ichthyostega, Hynerpeton, Tulerpeton, Westlothiana, Hylonomus, Phthinosuchus, Cynognathus, Repenomamus, Juramaia, Plesiadapis, Carpolestes, Aegyptopithecus, Proconsul, Sivapithecus, Ouranopithecus, Orrorin, Ardipithecus, Australopithecus, Homo erectus, Neanderthal, Homo sapiens.

Special Thanks to Dr. Briana Pobiner, Research Scientist and Museum Educator of the Human Origins Program, Department of Anthropology at the Smithsonian Institute.

