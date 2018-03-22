This photo shows that even Mark Zuckerberg is paranoid about his privacy (FB)

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

This is a picture of Mark Zuckerberg, billionaire founder and CEO of Facebook.

He posted the photo in 2016 Tuesday to celebrate Instagram growing to 500 million users.

But the photo has taken new meaning after Zuckerberg apologized on Wednesday for a scandal in which British data company Cambridge Analytica, which has ties to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, illicitly obtained information from as many as 50 million Facebook profiles by abusing Facebook's data-sharing features.

From the Instagram photo, it's clear that Zuckerberg takes his own personal privacy very seriously.

Just take a look:

Enhance:

On the laptop, it definitely looks like Zuckerberg has placed tape over the MacBook's camera. Going even further, it looks as if he's taped over the laptop's microphone, as well, Chris Olson pointed out on Twitter. It looks like that's Zuckerberg's desk and his laptop, because he's posted videos from there before.

It's also ironic given that Facebook is frequently accused by conspiracy theorists that it's listening in on private conversations.

Zuckerberg joins other hacker luminaries who tape over their webcams, including former FBI director James Comey and NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden. They say the move isn't paranoid — it's prudent.

But if you're a billionaire with millions of fans and critics, like Zuckerberg, then you might be a little paranoid, too.

