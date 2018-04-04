This timeline shows exactly how the YouTube shooting unfolded

news

On Tuesday afternoon Nasim Aghdam opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California.

She shot three people — though none fatally — and was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

Here, moment by moment, is how the event unfolded.

This post will be updated as more information emerges.





April 2, 2018: Nasim Aghdam is reported missing from her hometown of San Diego, California. Her father is worried she may be heading for YouTube HQ, and tells police.

April 3 2018, around 2 a.m.: Police find Aghdam asleep in her car in Mountain View California, speak to her, and let her go.

Officers recognised Aghdam's plates from the missing person report. They spoke to her but ultimately chose to leave her alone.

It is unclear whether they knew about the warning from her father. Mountain View is half an hour's drive from San Bruno.

12:46 p.m.: San Bruno police receive the first 911 calls from people at YouTube HQ reporting gunshots.

12:48 p.m.: Police arrive and start searching the building.

12:57 p.m.: Word starts to get out. YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik tweets that he is hiding from the shooter behind a makeshift barricade.

1:01 p.m.: San Bruno police post a tweet warning of "activity" around YouTube HQ, but do not yet describe it as a shooting.

1:05 p.m.: Business Insider first reports the shooting.

1:10 p.m.: YouTube product manager Todd Sherman tweets that other employees told him the shooter had already shot herself.

Sherman also describes seeing bloodstains on the floor and stairs of the building as he fled.

1:13 p.m.: 16 minutes after his first tweet, Lavrusik says he is outside and safe.

1:28 p.m.: San Bruno police tweet again, this time acknowledging an "active shooter" situation.

— San Bruno Police (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

1:30 p.m.: Google acknowledges the shooting.

Around 2.18 p.m.: Lavrusik's account is hacked and used to spread misinformation about the shooting.

Messages from Lavrusik's account, which had previously posted true information about the shooting, wrongly named Daniel "Keemstar" Keem as a potential victim. In reality, he was not involved at all.

Business Insider's Rob Price has written in more detail on hoaxes published around this shooting.

2:25 p.m.: Local TV news reports that the shooter is dead.

2:37 p.m.: Injuries are confirmed. Police initially say four people have gunshot wounds, this is eventually revised down to three.

2.49 p.m.: President Donald Trump sends his "thoughts and prayers" to those affected.

3:14 p.m.: Surgeons at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital say the three victims are being treated, and range from "critical" to "fair".

4:34 p.m.: Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a letter to all Google employees describing the "unimaginable tragedy."

6:19 p.m.: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki says the company "will come together and heal as a family."

6:58 p.m.: Media begin to name Nasim Aghdam as the shooter, citing law enforcement sources.

10:26 p.m.: San Bruno police name Nasim Agdham as the shooter and publish a photograph.

Information is still emerging about the shooting. Police say the next major update will come at on April 4 at 9 a.m. San Francisco time.