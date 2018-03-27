This year is shaping up to be a hot one for IPOs in the tech industry (DBX)

A parade of tech startups — many in enterprise — are marching towards the public markets. Business Insider spoke to bankers who say there's a good reason.
This year is shaping up to be a hot one for initial public offerings in the tech industry — particularly in the enterprise software sector.
On Monday, Smartsheet filed to public, just days after fellow enterprise software startup Pivotal made the same move and after Dropbox debuted on the public markets with a bang. In the last month and a half, Zuora filed for an IPO, Zscaler completed its IPO, and DocuSign reportedly confidentially filed its public offering paperwork.
That's not all. Spotify is expected to go public next week. And Chinese online companies Bilibili and iQiyi, the streaming video division of online giant Baidu, are getting ready to go out.
The bustling IPO activity in the tech market is in line with what investment bankers who work with tech companies told Business Insider they were expecting.