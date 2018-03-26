Tiffany Haddish said she won't boycott Netflix like Mo'Nique: 'I'm not gonna protest because somebody got offered not the amount of money they wanted'

news

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, who rose to prominence with last year's "Girls Trip," has quite a different view of Netflix than fellow comedian Mo'Nique.

In an interview with GQ, Haddish shared her thoughts on Mo'Nique's call to boycott Netflix over what Mo'Nique characterized as unequal pay compared to white and male comedians.

Haddish said "if you don't like what they're offering you, just no longer do business with them" about Netflix, and pointed to the amount of diverse shows on the streaming platform. Haddish gave the example of "The Carmichael Show," on which she was a series regular.

"What about all the black shows that are on there?" Haddish asked. "What about all the other actors that are working on there? All the Indians, the Hispanics, the Asians. My show, 'The Carmichael Show,' airs on there right now. It ain't on NBC.”

NBC canceled the comedy after three seasons last year, but the first two seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix.

In January, Mo'Nique said she would boycott Netflix over "gender bias and color bias" in regards to payment. Netflix reportedly offered Mo'Nique $500,000 for a stand-up special compared to other comedians who have reportedly been paid millions, such as Amy Schumer ($13 million) and Chris Rock ($40 million for two specials).

Haddish's full quote is below:

"My business run different than her business. I don't live her life. I don't have that husband of hers. I'm looking at how [Netflix has] opened up so many opportunities for black females and comedy. When my people are dying, that's when you gonna catch me protesting. I'm not gonna protest because somebody got offered not the amount of money they wanted to get offered. If you don't like what they're offering you, just no longer do business with them. If I protest Netflix—what about all the black shows that are on there? What about all the other actors that are working on there? All the Indians, the Hispanics, the Asians. My show, The Carmichael Show, airs on there right now. It ain't on NBC."