Tinder's parent company is suing Bumble for allegedly copying Tinder's technology, and now Bumble is suing it right back for allegedly copying its core feature


  Published: , Refreshed:

Tinder, Bumble, and Tinder's parent company, Match Group, are entrenched in a complicated legal battle.

  • On Wednesday, Bumble filed a lawsuit against Tinder's parent company, Match Group.
  • The lawsuit alleges that Tinder has plans to copy Bumble's signature "women-make-the-first-move" feature.
  • Match Group filed a lawsuit against Bumble earlier this month, alleging that Bumble had copied most of Tinder's design.

On Wednesday, Bumble filed a lawsuit against Tinder's parent company, Match Group, alleging that Tinder has plans to copy Bumble's signature feature.

Bumble, which was founded by Tinder co-founder Whitney Wolfe in 2014, requires that women engage first with their male matches. In February, Match Group CEO Mandy Ginsberg confirmed that Tinder would soon introduce the same feature on its app.

"Tinder has lost significant ground and market share to Bumble, a fact that Tinder’s owner, Match, is keenly aware of," the lawsuit alleges. "This is why Tinder recently announced that it intends to copy Bumble’s core women-make-the-first-move feature.''

This isn't the first lawsuit involving Bumble, Tinder, and Match Group. Earlier this month, Match Group filed a suit against Bumble, alleging that Bumble had copied core components of Tinder's design including its double-blind opt in, and swipe right to like and left to dislike functionalities.

To complicate matters more, there's been reports that Match Group has been hoping to acquire Bumble, and that the lawsuit it filed against Bumble was an alleged attempt to pressure Bumble into selling the company.

Last week, Bumble responded to Match Group's original lawsuit by placing a full-page ad in the New York Times, which said Match Group was attempting to buy, copy, and intimidate Bumble.

Bumble's 22-page lawsuit against Match Group alludes to the convoluted negotiations between the two companies. "Knowing its lawsuit would immediately kill its negotiations with Bumble, Match deviously asked for, and received,
Bumble’s most sensitive competitive information—without disclosing that it was already planning to sue Bumble," it states.

