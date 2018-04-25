Twitter reports 2nd profitable quarter in a row and beats expectations (TWTR)

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said it was a "strong start" to the year.
Twitter on Wednesday reported its second profitable quarter in a row as its first-quarter 2018 earnings beat Wall Street expectations.
Revenue hit $665 million (£477 million) in the first three months of 2018, a 21% increase on the same period last year. Monthly active users averaged 336 million for the quarter, an increase of 3% year-over-year.
The company's net income was $61 million, marking its second month of profitability. It is a turnaround from the loss of $62 million in the first three months of 2017.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said it was a "strong start" to 2018. Twitter shares were up as high as 14% after the company published its earnings. Follow Twitter on Markets Insider.
Below are the key numbers in Twitter's Q1 earnings:
Here were the Wall Street analyst predictions seen by Business Insider:
Twitter's daily active users increased 10% year-on-year, marking a sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Daily active users were up 12% in the fourth quarter of last year. Twitter still won't reveal exactly how many daily users it has.
The company posted advertising revenue of $575 million, up 21% on the first quarter of 2017. It said video had begun to account for more than half of its ad revenue and was the fastest-growing format in Q1.
"We grew our audience and engagement," Dorsey said, "marking another quarter of double-digit year-over-year DAU growth, and continued our work to make it easier to follow topics, interests, and events on Twitter."