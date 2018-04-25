Twitter reports second profitable quarter in a row and beats expectations (TWTR)

news

Twitter has reported its second profitable quarter in a row, as its Q1 2018 earnings beat Wall Street expectations.

Revenue hit $665 million in the first three months of 2018, a 21% increase on the same period last year. Average monthly active users stood at 336 million, an increase of 3% year-on-year.

The company's net income was $61 million, marking its second month of profitability. It is a turnaround from the loss of $62 million in the first three months of 2017.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said it was a "strong start" to 2018. Twitter shares were up as high as 13% after publishing its earnings. Follow Twitter on Markets Insider.

Below are the key numbers in Twitter's Q1 earnings:

Earnings per share (adjusted) : $0.16

$0.16 Revenue: $665 million

$665 million EBITDA: $244 million

$244 million Monthly active users: 336 million

Here were the Wall Steet analyst predictions seen by Business Insider:

Earnings per share (adjusted): $0.10-$0.12

$0.10-$0.12 Revenue: $603 million-$612 million

$603 million-$612 million EBITDA: $203 million-$214 million

$203 million-$214 million Monthly active users: 332 million-346 million

This story is developing.