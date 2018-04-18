news

Two new airlines are tipped to enter Ghana's domestic market by the end of the year, that is according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) director general Simon Allotey.

Simon blames the delayed entry of the airlines on the processing of documents to meet regulatory requirements in order to receive operating licences.

The two companies; Ashanti and GoldCoast airlines are in their initial stage to indicate their readiness to operate within the aviation industry.

Simon Allotey explains that “once they get the air carrier license, they go through a five phase air certification license program and upon completion, they are issued an air operator certificate which means they have become a fully-fledged operator capable of operating scheduled passenger and cargo operations too”.

He believes that the coming into operation of the new airlines will drive competition and impact on the cost of domestic airfares.

Unity Air and Baby Jet Airlines are working around the clock to start operations in the domestic airspace.

According to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Baby Jet’s airline has already received an air carrier license and now at the fourth stage of the certification, which will be the demonstration and validation stage.

The coming on board of Ashanti and GoldCoast Airlines makes the domestic airlines number over four.

Other airlines hoping to enter Ghana’s aviation market include, Montrac Air, Goldstar Air, Smile Air, as well as DAC airlines. They are currently undergoing various stages of certification.