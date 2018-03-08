Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Uber founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick is launching a venture fund focused on India and China


Uber founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick is launching a venture fund focused on India and China

Travis Kalanick's new venture capital fund will focus on investments with the overarching theme of 'large scale job creation'

Uber's embattled cofounder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick has found his next gig.

Kalanick, who sat at the helm of the ride-hailing app until getting pushed on in June, announced a new venture capital fund on Wednesday called "10100."

The fund will be directly overseen by Kalanick and will focus on the theme of "large scale job creation," he said in a blog post. He noted that investments will be in both profit and non-profit projects.

It's a big announcement for Kalanick, whose casual management style and lingo have come to epitomize irreverence in Silicon Valley's startup culture.

While Kalanick left Uber under a cloud of controversy, he nonetheless managed to build Uber into a $69 billion powerhouse, the world's largest privately held tech company. It's likely that 10100 is at least partially funded by the $1.4 billion Kalanick reportedly made selling part of his stake in Uber.

Here's Kalanick's full statement:

Over the past few months I’ve started thinking about what’s next. I’ve begun making investments, joining boards, working with entrepreneurs and non-profits. Today I’m announcing the creation of a fund called 10100 (pronounced ‘ten-one-hundred’), home to my passions, investments, ideas and big bets. It will be overseeing my for-profit investments as well as my non-profit work.

The overarching theme will be about large-scale job creation, with investments in real estate, commerce, and emerging innovation in China and India. Our non-profit efforts will initially focus on education and the future of cities.

For anyone who wants to get to work, email me at travis@10100fund.com

