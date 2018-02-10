news

Uber drivers in Ghana are to receive new insurance policy from the company as the ride-hailing app looks forward to improving its reputation.

The San Francisco-based ride-sharing company announced that it would provide insurance for accidental death and injury for drivers, if sustained while they are driving an Uber car.

A statement from the company said “one of Uber’s priorities is the safety and security of users, and insurance is a critical part of Uber’s safety programme.”

This new policy for riders, which takes effect from now, is provided by Star Assurance Company Ltd, a trusted insurance company that provides general insurance policies such as Motor, Fire, Accident, Travel, Bonds, Engineering and Marine insurance. Star Assurance Company, a member of the Ghana Club 100, is an A+ rated company by Global Credit Rating (GCR) and was recently honoured as the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) Insurance Company of the year 2016.

The Country Manager, Uber Ghana, Kofi Agyare, said, “At Uber, we view the addition of this insurance coverage as an important part of fulfilling our goal of reliable, affordable and safe transportation options for all Ghanaians.”

“This is an innovative and first of its kind solution for Uber riders in Ghana and has been tailored specifically for those on the road, building on Uber’s security already available through the app.”

He noted that Star Assurance Company Ltd is dedicated to continually improving its products, operations and performance in order to deliver innovative solutions and “we, at Uber, are excited about this partnership with Star Assurance.”

He said Uber prioritises the safety of both riders and driver-partners and provision of insurance to riders is the step towards Uber’s commitment to safety.