Waymo applies to begin testing driverless cars without backup drivers in California


Waymo, Google parent Alphabet's self-driving unit, has submitted an application to begin testing driverless cars in California without a backup driver present.

  • The testing will take place in the area surrounding the company's Mountain View headquarters, where driverless cars with backup drivers have been tested for a while now.
  • The move follows California's proposal last week to allow self-driving car companies to begin driverless car testing without backup drivers present.

Originally reported by The San Francisco Chronicle, Waymo will begin the testing near its Mountain View headquarters. The company's self-driving units have been in test runs in the area for a while now, but always with a backup driver. After testing driverless vehicles in the area, Waymo will move to testing in the denser city streets of the Bay Area. A spokesperson for Waymo declined to comment further but pointed us to the company's confirmation of the application to The San Francisco Chronicle.

The move comes a week after the California Public Utilities Commission issued a proposal that would change industry rules, allowing self-driving car companies to begin using driverless cars to transport passengers.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles had also recently proposed new rules for the self-driving car industry. The new proposal aligns with the DMV's decision to allow autonomous vehicles to test without a backup driver present.

Waymo's application also comes a weeks after a woman was killed by a self-driving Uber vehicle in the first accident of its kind.

