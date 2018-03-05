What it's like to live inside one of the iconic 'Painted Lady' homes in San Francisco

news

Imagine coming home from work and finding dozens of tourists camped across the street, snapping photos and singing the theme song from '90s sitcom "Full House."

For San Francisco residents Come Lague and Charlene Li, it's part of their everyday routine.

The couple lives in one of the Victorian homes in the Alamo Square neighborhood, known collectively as the "Painted Ladies." Made famous in part by their appearance in the "Full House" intro, the homes are among the city's most photographed tourist destinations.

In 2016, Business Insider had the chance to tour the home. Take a look inside.

Look familiar?

The Painted Ladies rocketed to fame in the 1990s after their cameo in the "Full House" intro, but they've been featured in dozens of commercials, TV shows, and movies.

Source: NPR

The iconic row is located in San Francisco's ritzy Alamo Square neighborhood.

When we arrived, two dozen tourists stood with cameras and phones outside the homes. Some climbed the hill in Alamo Square Park to capture the cityscape in the background.

The largest and oldest house on the block sits on the corner. It was built by architect Matthew Kavanaugh, who designed all the homes on "Postcard Row."

Kavanaugh made the 4,600-square-foot house his personal residence. More than a century later, venture capitalist Come Lague and startup founder Charlene Li call it home.

The house sat on the market on and off for four years before the couple scooped it up for $3.1 million — $900,000 below the original asking price — in 2014.

Source: NPR

By comparison, the median-priced home in Alamo Square costs $1.22 million. Houses in the area typically sell for 108% of the list price, according to real estate site Redfin.

Source: Redfin

It's unclear why Lague and Li got such a deal on the home. In 2014 the San Francisco Chronicle reported on the sale, "Maybe buying a piece of San Francisco history isn't that appealing if thousands of tourists are taking a picture of your front door every day."

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

After the sale, Lague and Li picked a new paint color — slate blue — for the exterior. Orange in honor of the San Francisco Giants was in the running, but they decided it wouldn't photograph well.

They gave the Queen Anne Victorian-style home a "long overdue" makeover, said Lague, who founded and runs intellectual property management company Zetta Research.

His partner, Li, whose consulting firm Altimeter Group was acquired in 2015, said they wanted to respect the home's history while also making it work for a modern family.

New appliances add a contemporary flair.

The family can control their internet-connected devices using the Amazon Echo.

The home's French doors open onto a small deck, which has room for a grill and plants.

A backyard is hard to come by in San Francisco.

The family took down a wall to create a more open-concept feel. A red, black, and white color scheme carries from the formal dining room to the parlor.

No room is so stuffy that you wouldn't feel comfortable putting your feet up on the couch, the couple said. There are two teenagers living there, after all.

A piano sits in the corner, overlooking Alamo Square Park. The curtains hang shut to help protect the family's privacy, though the sheer fabric still lets light in.

The Discovery WineStation by Dacor allows the couple, who own a vineyard in northern California, to tap several bottles and keep them fresh. It retails for $5,649 on Amazon.

Source: Amazon

The home has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, though Business Insider only got a peek at the finished attic, which doubles as a guest room.

Source: NPR

A wraparound couch and media center makes for a relaxing entertainment zone.

The bookshelves were lined with many children's books and travel guides to Hawaii.

The attic provides unobstructed views of downtown San Francisco.

Solar panels that the couple leases from solar provider Sunrun hang on the roof.

Learn more about Sunrun.

The panels generate enough power to run the home's electricity and heating and cooling systems. In 2016, Lague said he expects the system to shave at least 30% off their $300 monthly electric bill. Lague and Li will be able to sell "leftover" energy back to the grid.

A Tesla Powerwall battery hangs in the garage. It charges using electricity generated from the solar panels and powers the home through the evening when the sun is gone.

Source: Tesla

Though the home has stunning interiors, this Painted Lady is best known for its exterior. Li said she's seen photos of her home pop up on buses, postcards, and in building lobbies.

Netflix rebooted "Full House" with a spinoff series titled "Fuller House" in 2016, which sparked new interest from tourists in the iconic home located on Alamo Square Park.

Li said it's not uncommon for tourists to approach when she arrives home from work. "To have people tell you your house is beautiful, every day," Li said, "it's an awesome feeling."