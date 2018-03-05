Home > Business Insider > Tech >

What it's like to live inside one of the iconic 'Painted Lady' homes in San Francisco


We recently took a tour of one of San Francisco's "Painted Ladies," which you might recognize from the TV show "Full House." Take a look.

The Painted Ladies are among the famous homes in the world.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)

Imagine coming home from work and finding dozens of tourists camped across the street, snapping photos and singing the theme song from '90s sitcom "Full House."

For San Francisco residents Come Lague and Charlene Li, it's part of their everyday routine.

The couple lives in one of the Victorian homes in the Alamo Square neighborhood, known collectively as the "Painted Ladies." Made famous in part by their appearance in the "Full House" intro, the homes are among the city's most photographed tourist destinations.

In 2016, Business Insider had the chance to tour the home. Take a look inside.

Look familiar?

full house intro



The Painted Ladies rocketed to fame in the 1990s after their cameo in the "Full House" intro, but they've been featured in dozens of commercials, TV shows, and movies.

The Painted Ladies rocketed to fame in the 1990s after their cameo in the "Full House" intro, but they've been featured in dozens of commercials, TV shows, and movies.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)

Source: NPR



The iconic row is located in San Francisco's ritzy Alamo Square neighborhood.

The iconic row is located in San Francisco's ritzy Alamo Square neighborhood.

(Google Maps)


When we arrived, two dozen tourists stood with cameras and phones outside the homes. Some climbed the hill in Alamo Square Park to capture the cityscape in the background.

When we arrived, two dozen tourists stood with cameras and phones outside the homes. Some climbed the hill in Alamo Square Park to capture the cityscape in the background.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


The largest and oldest house on the block sits on the corner. It was built by architect Matthew Kavanaugh, who designed all the homes on "Postcard Row."

The largest and oldest house on the block sits on the corner. It was built by architect Matthew Kavanaugh, who designed all the homes on "Postcard Row."

(Google Maps)


Kavanaugh made the 4,600-square-foot house his personal residence. More than a century later, venture capitalist Come Lague and startup founder Charlene Li call it home.

Kavanaugh made the 4,600-square-foot house his personal residence. More than a century later, venture capitalist Come Lague and startup founder Charlene Li call it home.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


The house sat on the market on and off for four years before the couple scooped it up for $3.1 million — $900,000 below the original asking price — in 2014.

The house sat on the market on and off for four years before the couple scooped it up for $3.1 million — $900,000 below the original asking price — in 2014.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)

Source: NPR



By comparison, the median-priced home in Alamo Square costs $1.22 million. Houses in the area typically sell for 108% of the list price, according to real estate site Redfin.

By comparison, the median-priced home in Alamo Square costs $1.22 million. Houses in the area typically sell for 108% of the list price, according to real estate site Redfin.

(Shutterstock)

Source: Redfin



It's unclear why Lague and Li got such a deal on the home. In 2014 the San Francisco Chronicle reported on the sale, "Maybe buying a piece of San Francisco history isn't that appealing if thousands of tourists are taking a picture of your front door every day."

It's unclear why Lague and Li got such a deal on the home. In 2014 the San Francisco Chronicle reported on the sale, "Maybe buying a piece of San Francisco history isn't that appealing if thousands of tourists are taking a picture of your front door every day."

(Shutterstock)

Source: San Francisco Chronicle



After the sale, Lague and Li picked a new paint color — slate blue — for the exterior. Orange in honor of the San Francisco Giants was in the running, but they decided it wouldn't photograph well.

After the sale, Lague and Li picked a new paint color — slate blue — for the exterior. Orange in honor of the San Francisco Giants was in the running, but they decided it wouldn't photograph well.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


They gave the Queen Anne Victorian-style home a "long overdue" makeover, said Lague, who founded and runs intellectual property management company Zetta Research.

They gave the Queen Anne Victorian-style home a "long overdue" makeover, said Lague, who founded and runs intellectual property management company Zetta Research.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


His partner, Li, whose consulting firm Altimeter Group was acquired in 2015, said they wanted to respect the home's history while also making it work for a modern family.

His partner, Li, whose consulting firm Altimeter Group was acquired in 2015, said they wanted to respect the home's history while also making it work for a modern family.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


New appliances add a contemporary flair.

New appliances add a contemporary flair.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


The family can control their internet-connected devices using the Amazon Echo.

The family can control their internet-connected devices using the Amazon Echo.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


The home's French doors open onto a small deck, which has room for a grill and plants.

The home's French doors open onto a small deck, which has room for a grill and plants.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


A backyard is hard to come by in San Francisco.

A backyard is hard to come by in San Francisco.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


The family took down a wall to create a more open-concept feel. A red, black, and white color scheme carries from the formal dining room to the parlor.

The family took down a wall to create a more open-concept feel. A red, black, and white color scheme carries from the formal dining room to the parlor.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


No room is so stuffy that you wouldn't feel comfortable putting your feet up on the couch, the couple said. There are two teenagers living there, after all.

No room is so stuffy that you wouldn't feel comfortable putting your feet up on the couch, the couple said. There are two teenagers living there, after all.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


A piano sits in the corner, overlooking Alamo Square Park. The curtains hang shut to help protect the family's privacy, though the sheer fabric still lets light in.

A piano sits in the corner, overlooking Alamo Square Park. The curtains hang shut to help protect the family's privacy, though the sheer fabric still lets light in.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


The Discovery WineStation by Dacor allows the couple, who own a vineyard in northern California, to tap several bottles and keep them fresh. It retails for $5,649 on Amazon.

The Discovery WineStation by Dacor allows the couple, who own a vineyard in northern California, to tap several bottles and keep them fresh. It retails for $5,649 on Amazon.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)

Source: Amazon



The home has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, though Business Insider only got a peek at the finished attic, which doubles as a guest room.

The home has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, though Business Insider only got a peek at the finished attic, which doubles as a guest room.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)

Source: NPR



A wraparound couch and media center makes for a relaxing entertainment zone.

A wraparound couch and media center makes for a relaxing entertainment zone.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


The bookshelves were lined with many children's books and travel guides to Hawaii.

The bookshelves were lined with many children's books and travel guides to Hawaii.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


The attic provides unobstructed views of downtown San Francisco.

The attic provides unobstructed views of downtown San Francisco.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


Solar panels that the couple leases from solar provider Sunrun hang on the roof.

Solar panels that the couple leases from solar provider Sunrun hang on the roof.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)

Learn more about Sunrun.



The panels generate enough power to run the home's electricity and heating and cooling systems. In 2016, Lague said he expects the system to shave at least 30% off their $300 monthly electric bill. Lague and Li will be able to sell "leftover" energy back to the grid.

The panels generate enough power to run the home's electricity and heating and cooling systems. In 2016, Lague said he expects the system to shave at least 30% off their $300 monthly electric bill. Lague and Li will be able to sell "leftover" energy back to the grid.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


A Tesla Powerwall battery hangs in the garage. It charges using electricity generated from the solar panels and powers the home through the evening when the sun is gone.

A Tesla Powerwall battery hangs in the garage. It charges using electricity generated from the solar panels and powers the home through the evening when the sun is gone.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)

Source: Tesla



Though the home has stunning interiors, this Painted Lady is best known for its exterior. Li said she's seen photos of her home pop up on buses, postcards, and in building lobbies.

Though the home has stunning interiors, this Painted Lady is best known for its exterior. Li said she's seen photos of her home pop up on buses, postcards, and in building lobbies.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


Netflix rebooted "Full House" with a spinoff series titled "Fuller House" in 2016, which sparked new interest from tourists in the iconic home located on Alamo Square Park.

Netflix rebooted "Full House" with a spinoff series titled "Fuller House" in 2016, which sparked new interest from tourists in the iconic home located on Alamo Square Park.

(Netflix)


Li said it's not uncommon for tourists to approach when she arrives home from work. "To have people tell you your house is beautiful, every day," Li said, "it's an awesome feeling."

Li said it's not uncommon for tourists to approach when she arrives home from work. "To have people tell you your house is beautiful, every day," Li said, "it's an awesome feeling."

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


