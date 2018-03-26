Home > Business Insider > Tech >

What surprised the creators of Showtime's 'Billions' the most about the world of hedge funds


Tech What surprised the creators of Showtime's 'Billions' the most about the world of hedge funds

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Co-creator Brian Koppelman told Business Insider that the thing that most surprised him in his research was the "exact level of rigor" that people who work at hedge funds need to employ.

billions showtime play

billions showtime

(Showtime)

  • "Billions" is back for its third season on Showtime and delves even deeper into the cat-and-mouse game between hedge fund titan Bobby Axelrod and US Attorney Chuck Rhoades.
  • The show is a favorite on Wall Street because of how well it depicts the finance world and hedge funds specifically.
  • Co-creator Brian Koppelman told Business Insider that the thing that most surprised him in his research was the "exact level of rigor" that people who work at hedge funds need to employ.


Showtime’s "Billions" — currently airing its third season Sundays at 10 p.m. — has become a favorite on Wall Street because of its attention to detail and charming (and morally compromised) characters.

Creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien have tackled insular communities since writing the hit movie “Rounders” about high-stakes poker in 1998. And to nail the hedge fund world depicted in "Billions," the pair started researching eight or nine years before the show went on the air, they told Business Insider in a recent interview.

Because of where Koppelman and Levien lived — Manhattan and Greenwich, Connecticut — the pair knew many people in the finance world not just from headlines, but socially as well. Levien said that was what first motivated them to start digging in.

But as they were doing research, they learned quite a bit more about how the world of finance, and hedge funds in particular, operates.

Koppelman said what surprised him the most about hedge funds was the “exact level of rigor that these people have to apply to solving these problems.”

“If you're an analyst at a powerful hedge fund, it’s not just the hours you work,” he continued. “You are forced to work at a level of intelligence and rigor that is so high,” he said, and the pressure is constant.

Koppelman said before they started working on "Billions," he was aware of how much a hedge fund manager had to perform at that high level, but not the extent to which even a lower-level analyst also had to synthesize information intelligently in such a high-stress environment.

Read Business Insider's full interview with Koppelman and Levien.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Switzerland has a stunningly high rate of gun ownership — here's...bullet
2 Tech Bill Gates reveals his 6 favorite books he read in the past yearbullet
3 Tech China's out-of-control space station will soon fall to a fiery...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Stonecrest, Georgia.
Tech An HQ2 finalist wants to name a city after Amazon and create a highway called 'Jeff Bezos Parkway'
Dave Asprey.
Tech A startup founder says it's cheaper to charter a private plane for his commute than to live in San Francisco
null
Tech A neuroscientist explains why reality may just be a hallucination
No matter what Mark Zuckerberg says, the best cheesesteak in Philly is definitely at Jim's on South Street. Come on.
Tech The #DeleteFacebook movement is a strong reminder that none of these so-called 'free' services are truly free (FB)