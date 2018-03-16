What you need to know in advertising today

news

Rihanna has responded to the Snapchat ad that appeared to make light of Chris Brown's assault on her in 2009.

The ad, which asked users whether they'd rather "slap Rihanna" or "punch Chris Brown," appeared on Snapchat earlier this week.

To read more about the artist's reaction to the now infamous ad, and the company's response, click here.

In other news:

There's one big difference between Spotify's users and those on Google, Apple and Amazon streaming products, and it's a good sign for Spotify. The music services' subscribers are loyal in a way that most companies would envy.

However, Spotify loses a lot of money from its free service.

Hearst's top digital executive delivered some frank talk about Facebook's relationship with media companies, reports Ad Age.The social network doesn't owe publishers anything, he said, but he'd like to see more efforts to help people more easily find content.

CBS is planning to air its "60 Minutes" interview with Stormy Daniels on March 25, reports Bloomberg. President Trump's camp has not yet issued any legal threat to stop the broadcast.

The Justice Department's case against the proposed AT&T/Time Warner merger begins next week, and Adexchanger breaks down what to watch for. The Feds are expected to argue this deal will be bad for consumers, while the media giants will look to paint the pairing as necessary to compete against tech titans like Netflix.