What you need to know in advertising today

Big advertisers continue to find their ads running in unsavory places on the internet. So they're putting on a show of force.

Increasingly, rather than relying on media partners or third parties to keep their brands safe, marketing companies are appointing executives and/or full teams dedicated to solving these challenges.

GroupM established a dedicated global brand safety practice back in 2016. Others including Bank of America and IPG Mediabrands' UM have recently followed suit.

Mark Zuckerberg will spend the next two days explaining to US politicians how Facebook mishandled user data, and the company has released his prepared remarks ahead of his Wednesday congressional testimony. He apologised for Facebook's mistakes, and revealed more about Russian interference.

Facebook is in the process of telling 87 million users that their data was accessed illegitimately by political research firm Cambridge Analytica. Users began seeing banner notifications on the News Feed on Monday.

Publishers Clearing House, the mail order giant famous for handing out giant checks to sweepstakes winners, is becoming a sophisticated digital publisher. It says PCH can tap into data from its registered user base of 15 million customers that can be used for precision ad targeting.

Twitter insiders say Jack Dorsey is involved with blocking accounts — and that it's a free speech minefield. Twitter recently purged extremist right-wing accounts from its platform, such as former EDL leader Tommy Robinson.

Speaking of Twitter, bots are responsible for two-thirds of popular links shared on Twitter, according to research from Pew. It's not necessarily foreign interference though — many news organisations rely on automated tweets to share stories, the research found.

Backpage.com executives have been charged with a 93-count federal indictment that alleges conspiracy to facilitate prostitution and money laundering. Seven executives of the popular classified advertising website Backpage.com, including its co-founders.

P&G's fabric-care business is creating a stand-alone agency comprised of talent from Publicis Groupe’s Saatchi & Saatchi, WPP’s Grey and Omnicom’s Marina Maher Communications and Hearts & Science, The Wall Street Journal reports. Employees will work together under one roof, under the leadership of Saatchi & Saatchi New York CEO Andrea Diquez.

Gizmodo Media Group CEO Raju Narisetti is leaving the company, The Daily Beast reports. In a memo, Narisetti said that he doesn’t yet have a new gig lined up yet.