Home > Business Insider > Tech >

What's included in ESPN's new streaming service ESPN+, which is out now


Tech What's included in ESPN's new streaming service ESPN+, which is out now

  • Published: , Refreshed:

ESPN+ launched April 12 for $4.99 per month or an annual fee of $49.99. Here is everything the subscription streaming service will include.

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. play

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

(Getty)

ESPN released its first direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service, ESPN+, on Thursday.

The service is now available for $4.99 per month or an annual fee of $49.99.

ESPN+ has been conceived as an add-on to ESPN's current cable coverage, so its service lacks access to any of the content on ESPN's core channels, including ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN Classic.

ESPN said in a release that ESPN+ includes "thousands" of live games from a wide variety of sports, as well as a library of original shows, films, and other on-demand content. The service also features limited ads on its app, with the exception of traditional ad breaks on live sports broadcasts.

ESPN+ is available now through an update to the ESPN app, which the company's president James Pitaro has described as "completely re-imagined" and "increasingly personalized."

As part of Pitaro's emphasis on original content, the service also launched with a new "30 for 30" documentary, "The Last Days of Knight," about the career of the controversial Indiana men's college basketball coach Bob Knight.

Here's a rundown of all the live sporting events that ESPN+ includes:

MLB — "More than 180 games"

MLB — "More than 180 games" play

MLB — "More than 180 games"

(Thomson Reuters)

ESPN said the service will feature an MLB game "each day, seven days per week" throughout the season, including every MLB team.



NHL — "More than 180 games"

NHL — "More than 180 games" play

NHL — "More than 180 games"

(Getty Images)

ESPN said the service will include "a daily NHL game" starting with the 2018-2019 NHL season.



Boxing — "Year-round schedule"

Boxing — "Year-round schedule" play

Boxing — "Year-round schedule"

(Thomson Reuters)

ESPN+ will feature "exclusive main event fights," including the match between Amir Khan vs. Phil Lo Greco on April 21, as well as "an unmatched library of legendary fights."



MLS — "More than 250 games"

MLS — "More than 250 games" play

MLS — "More than 250 games"

(Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

ESPN+ will include "the entire MLS Live out-of-market schedule" and will serve as the "exclusive local-market home" for the Chicago Fire.



College sports, including football

College sports, including football play

College sports, including football

(AP Images)

ESPN+ will include thousands of college sports events, and hundreds of football games, from conferences including: "America East, ASun, Big South, Big West, Horizon, Ivy League, MAAC, MAC, MEAC, Missouri Valley, NEC, Southern Conference, Southland, Summit League, Sun Belt, WAC."



College basketball

College basketball play

College basketball

(Getty)

The service will feature hundreds of college basketball games from"division one powerhouses to top mid-majors to the next tournament Cinderella."



College baseball and softball

College baseball and softball play

College baseball and softball

(Via Flickr)

The service will exclusively stream hundreds of college baseball and softball games.



College lacrosse, tennis, and track & field

College lacrosse, tennis, and track &amp; field play

College lacrosse, tennis, and track & field

(Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

The service will carry "dozens of events from across conferences this spring" in lacrosse, tennis, and track & field.



College men's and women's soccer, volleyball, and field hockey

College men's and women's soccer, volleyball, and field hockey play

College men's and women's soccer, volleyball, and field hockey

(Darren Abate/Getty Images)

The service will have hundreds of games from college soccer, volleyball, and field hockey.



College wrestling, swimming & diving, gymnastics, and ice hockey

College wrestling, swimming &amp; diving, gymnastics, and ice hockey play

College wrestling, swimming & diving, gymnastics, and ice hockey

(J. Meric/Getty Images)

The service will exclusively stream hundreds of games in the above sports.



PGA Tour live golf — "More than 100 days of coverage"

PGA Tour live golf — "More than 100 days of coverage" play

PGA Tour live golf — "More than 100 days of coverage"

(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Year-round golf coverage will include 31 PGA tour events.



Grand Slam tennis — "Hundreds of tennis matches"

Wimbledon play

Wimbledon

(Thomson Reuters)

The service will feature matches from Wimbledon, the US Open, and Australian Open.



Rugby and cricket — "Hundreds of matches"

Rugby and cricket — "Hundreds of matches" play

Rugby and cricket — "Hundreds of matches"

(David Rogers/Getty Images)

The service will feature international matches including the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series, and 18 games from the Major League Rugby, the new American professional rugby league.



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech The 32 movies coming out this summer you can’t miss — from...bullet
2 Tech Here's how to check your Facebook to see if you're one of the...bullet
3 Tech People are having lots of fun coming up with examples of more...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A snippet of a new comic-style ad campaign from Homewood, Illinois.
Tech A Chicago suburb with cheap housing is banking on becoming the next millennial destination
Mark Zuckerberg cameras senate
Tech Nearly 1 out of 10 Americans have deleted their Facebook account over privacy concerns, study says (FB)
edge computing iot solution
Tech Qualcomm doubles down on the IoT with new Vision Intelligence platform (QCOM)
Bill Gates participates in a media availability on agricultural research, Thursday, March 13, 2014.
Tech Bill Gates says it would be a 'tragedy' to pass up a controversial, revolutionary gene-editing technology