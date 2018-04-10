Where you can watch all 18 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before you see 'Infinity War'

Here's where you can stream and watch all 18 MCU movies to prepare yourself for the upcoming 'Infinity War.'
We figured most people aren't, but commend the brave souls who stick it out for every "Avengers" premiere.
To accommodate MCU fans who want to catch up at a more leisurely pace, we found out where all 18 movies in the MCU are streaming online so you can play catch-up leading up to "Infinity War," which comes to theaters April 27.
Most movies in the MCU are available to rent on Amazon or iTunes, while a select few are on Netflix right now including "Doctor Strange" and "Captain America: Civil War," which is probably the most important movie to watch before seeing "Infinity War."
Here's where you can stream all 18 MCU movies before seeing "Infinity War":
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"
"Doctor Strange"
"Captain America: Civil War"
Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.
Available on Netflix, for rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.
Available on Netflix, for rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.
Available on Netflix, for rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.
Available on Starz, and to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.
Available to rent or purchase on YouTube and Google Play. Available to purchase only on iTunes and Amazon, but that might be worth it: director Taika Waititi's audio commentary is worth every penny.
DVD and digital release for "Black Panther" is expected for May 2018. The movie is such a hit that it's still in theaters, so grab your MoviePass and check it out again right before seeing "Infinity War." And if you haven't seen this movie yet, stop waiting and get yourself to a theater.