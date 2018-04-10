Where you can watch all 18 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before you see 'Infinity War'

news

We figured most people aren't, but commend the brave souls who stick it out for every "Avengers" premiere.

To accommodate MCU fans who want to catch up at a more leisurely pace, we found out where all 18 movies in the MCU are streaming online so you can play catch-up leading up to "Infinity War," which comes to theaters April 27.

Most movies in the MCU are available to rent on Amazon or iTunes, while a select few are on Netflix right now including "Doctor Strange" and "Captain America: Civil War," which is probably the most important movie to watch before seeing "Infinity War."

Here's where you can stream all 18 MCU movies before seeing "Infinity War":

Here are the titles available on Netflix:

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

"Doctor Strange"

"Captain America: Civil War"

And here's a title-by-title breakdown for the whole MCU. First up: Phase I

"Iron Man" — released May 2, 2008

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

"The Incredible Hulk" — released June 13, 2008

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

"Iron Man 2" — released May 7, 2010

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

"Thor" — released May 6, 2011

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

"Captain America: The First Avenger" — released July 22, 2011

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

"The Avengers" — released May 4, 2012

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

Phase II

"Iron Man 3" — released May 3, 2013

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

"Thor: The Dark World" — released November 8, 2013

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

"Captain America: Winter Soldier" — released April 4, 2014

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" — released August 1, 2014

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" — released May 1, 2015

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

"Ant-Man" — released July 17, 2015

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

Phase III

"Captain America: Civil War" — released May 6, 2016

Available on Netflix, for rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

"Doctor Strange" — released November 6, 2016

Available on Netflix, for rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" — released May 5, 2017

Available on Netflix, for rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" — released July 7, 2017

Available on Starz, and to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.

"Thor: Ragnarok" — released November 3, 2017

Available to rent or purchase on YouTube and Google Play. Available to purchase only on iTunes and Amazon, but that might be worth it: director Taika Waititi's audio commentary is worth every penny.

"Black Panther" — released February 16, 2018

DVD and digital release for "Black Panther" is expected for May 2018. The movie is such a hit that it's still in theaters, so grab your MoviePass and check it out again right before seeing "Infinity War." And if you haven't seen this movie yet, stop waiting and get yourself to a theater.