Why Ghana’s real estate market is taking off

A rapid surge in real estate investment in recent years in Ghana can be attributed to the influx of expatriates.

This is as a result of a boom in Ghana’s economy with the latest details from the World Bank showing Ghana leading the pack of top ten growing economies worldwide with an impressive growth rate of 8.3%.

This recent surge in economic development has attracted investors and businesses to the West African country which has demanded a commensurate rise in real estate development to accommodate incoming foreign investment traffic and also to serve its citizens.

The population of Ghana which is heading towards 30 million people with an expatriate population of about 40,000 people, most of whom live in Accra will demand that the real estate industry in Ghana is tailored to meet the needs of its residents such that people from different economic backgrounds can also find a property that will suit their budget.

It is in view of this that MeQasa.com, Ghana’s prime online marketplace for real estate, once again set the stage for a massive housing and property fair dubbed “The MeQasa Property Expo”, which brought together under one umbrella the finest real estate developers, mortgage specialists and housing experts in the country to exhibit their property, network and educate the public on taking informed decisions about real estate.

The three-day event took place at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra and highlighted detailed seminar delivered by top industry experts on topics pertaining to real estate.

The seminar enlightened the general public on topics such as “How To Spot Homes With Investor Potential” which emphasises that finding the right home to invest in is an essential skill for any real estate investor.

Another topic that was sufficiently dealt with was ”Avoiding Land Litigation In Ghana The Smart Way”; this was delivered on the second day of the event by Emmanuel Mate-kole; a Senior Associate at “Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa and Ankomah”, one of the leading corporate law firms in the country.

As an experienced lawyer, he assisted in the drafting of a bill to regulate condominiums in Ghana and advised on laws to regulate the construction industry. Anna Owusu-Sekyere, a Manager at “Stanbic Bank (Home Loans)” also caught the attention of the public with her exposé on “The Best Way To Win In The Mortgage Game”.

The housing fair was lightened up with a lot of entertainment while prizes were won by the general public which was proudly sponsored by Electroland and Nasco.