Will Ferrell was involved in a serious car crash on an LA highway but escaped significant injury


Actor Will Ferrell was hospitalized Thursday night after his chauffer-driven SUV was side-swiped by another car on the I-5 freeway in Los Angeles.

(Scott Barbour/Getty)

Actor Will Ferrell was hospitalized Thursday night after his chauffeur-driven SUV was side-swiped by another car and flipped on the I-5 freeway in Los Angeles, Variety reported on Friday, citing the California Highway Patrol.

TMZ first reported that Ferrell and two others were taken to the hospital. Video footage on TMZ showed Ferrell sitting upright on a stretcher and talking on a cell phone as he was being loaded into an ambulance.

Ferrell's representative told TMZ that the actor did not suffer serious injuries and was released from the hospital on Thursday.

He was one of three passengers in the SUV, which was reportedly returning from a "Funny or Die" event in San Diego, according to TMZ.

Ferrell's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

