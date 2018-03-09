Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Women still make up a minority of leadership positions at the biggest tech companies


Tech Women still make up a minority of leadership positions at the biggest tech companies

  • Published:

Women are still a minority when it comes to leadership positions in the tech industry. According to this chart by Statista, which was comprised from various tech companies' data, leadership roles for women at the major tech companies hovers at well below 50%.

Despite the lack of female leadership, concerted efforts are being made to change the status quo. More and more women are actively engaging in the tech industry in hopes to spur leadership opportunities. And, while the major tech companies might take time to catch up, it appears that female entrepreneurship is on the rise.

null play

null

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech One of the most popular ways of telling if you're a healthy weight...bullet
2 Tech The best countries for women around the worldbullet
3 Tech 23 health benefits of marijuanabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

An Adelie penguin is seen near Commandante Ferraz Brazilian Antarctic Station located in Admiralty Bay, King George Island on the Antarctic continent.
Tech A remarkable penguin 'supercolony' of over 1.5 million birds has been discovered off the coast of Antarctica — take a look
Dwayne Johnson.
Tech The amount of money The Rock gets paid for a single movie is unheard of in today's movie business
null
Tech You can get some 'Mario Kart' in Google Maps starting today (NTDOY, GOOG, GOOGL)
"The End of the F***ing World."
Tech 19 Netflix original shows that both critics and audiences agree are amazing