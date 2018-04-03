WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell is reportedly being investigated for misuse of assets and improper personal behavior

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The high-profile ad executive has been struggling to steer the traditional ad agency giant amidst vast changes in the marketing world.

WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell is being investigated by the company's board for misuse of assets and improper personal behavior, reports the Wall Street Journal.

There are few details on the allegations, but according to the Journal, the ad giant's board has hired a law firm and is looking to conduct an independent inquiry.

Sorrell is one of the more recognizable and outspoken figures in the advertising business. He has recently garnered attention for having to take a massive pay cut as WPP faces its worst growth prospects in roughly a decade.

The traditional ad agency business has been under tremendous pressure of late as the power in the industry has shifted to technology giants like Facebook and Google.

Meanwhile, the ad agency sector has faced numerous allegations of being less than supportive of women in leadership. For example, the Vice-owned creative agency Carrot fostered what many have seen as a hostile work environment for women.

WPP has yet to respond to requests for comment for this story.

Read the full story at The Wall Street Journal.

