Yet another winter storm is slamming the East Coast with snow — the 3rd nor'easter in 2 weeks

Yet another nor'easter is hitting Boston, New York, and New England on Tuesday.

Winter Storm Skylar is a blizzard, bringing a lot of snow and powerful wind gusts to Massachusetts.

This is the third nor'easter in less than two weeks.

Winter doesn't officially end until March 21 — and the season seems to be making sure we all remember that.

Yet another nor'easter is dumping snow and blasting the East Coast — especially Boston and the rest of New England — with powerful wind gusts. In Nantucket, the Weather Channel storm expert Greg Postel reports that there are tropical storm conditions, with sustained winds of 46 mph and gusts reaching 69 mph.

Parts of New England could get more than 18 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service's Boston office, with up to 18 inches expected in Boston.

"Add in some wind and Nor'easter Number 3 will qualify as a 'bomb cyclone blizzard' ... as Old Man Winter heads into middle-March," the meteorologist Ryan Maue said on Twitter.

There are reports of thundersnow in Massachusetts already on Tuesday morning as well.

This makes for three winter storms in two weeks — and there's a chance that a fourth storm could follow next week.

"This event will be a little colder, confining the heavier, wetter snow to coastal areas, where winds gusting to 40-50 mph will lead to power outages, and possible blizzard or near blizzard conditions," the Weather Channel meteorologist Carl Parker said in a statement emailed to Business Insider. Some coastal flooding at high tide is also possible.

The heaviest snow was expected to fall overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, according to a NWS briefing, making for a rough Tuesday commute.

As the NWS tweeted about the forecast, "If you like snow and you live in New England, you'll like this message."

Blizzard warnings were in effect through Tuesday morning for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with winter storm warnings in effect for much of the Northeast. A snow emergency went into effect for Boston starting at 7 p.m. ET Monday. Whiteout conditions could make travel dangerous, and the NWS' Boston office requested that people stay off roads if possible.

At least 60,000 homes and businesses were powerless by Tuesday morning in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Schools were closed in parts of New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Boston, and other parts of New England on Tuesday.

It's too early to say whether the next expected storm will happen, but there's definitely the possibility of even more heavy snow ahead.