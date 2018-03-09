You can get some 'Mario Kart' in Google Maps starting today (NTDOY, GOOG, GOOGL)

news

Google Maps and Nintendo announced a temporary, opt-in feature that allows users to "navigate the world as Mario."

"Mario Mode" changes Google Maps' blue navigation arrow to a "Mario Kart" character, in honor of Nintendo's iconic video game series.

It's in honor of March 10th, or "Mario Day." Mar. 10. Mario. Get it?

"Mario Mode" will be available for a week, according to Nintendo.

Starting today, Google Maps users can unlock the feature by clicking the question mark box at the bottom right corner of the Directions screen. From there, just click "Let's-a go!" and it's Mario time.

The gimmick was announced as a celebration for March 10, named "Mario Day," because "MAR10" looks a little like the word "Mario" when written down. Google Maps confirmed via its official Twitter account that the feature will be available for a full week, so users can activate (or deactivate) "Mario Mode" at any time between now and March 16.

The Japanese game company is currently working on "Mario Kart Tour," the first time the series will appear on smartphones.

As a historical sidenote, Google and Nintendo have worked together before for these kinds of fun stunts. In fact, in 2014, Google and the Pokémon Company (which Nintendo jointly owns) teamed up for an April Fools joke that put Pokémon all over the map. That partnership ultimately resulted in the birth of "Pokémon Go."

Check out how to activate it, and what it looks like, below:

Activate it by clicking the question mark block in the bottom-right hand corner of the screen. In the "Super Mario" games, these blocks dispense mushrooms and other useful items.

Now, it's Mario Time!

Just watch out for Blue Shells out there.