You can live stream the Oscars online — here's how

  • The 90th Academy Awards airs Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
  • You can only stream the Oscars ceremony on ABC's website and app with a participating TV provider in a select list of markets, or through a subscription-based service.
  • ABC's red-carpet coverage, which starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, will be available to stream for free.

The 90th Academy Awards airs Sunday, March 4 at 8 pm ET on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel returning for the second year in a row as the ceremony's host.

For those without access to a television set, the options for streaming the show online are limited.

The Oscars ceremony will be available to stream on ABC's website and app, but only with a participating TV provider in the following markets: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco. (DirecTV subscribers have a more extensive list of available markets.)

Additionally, subscription-based services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Playstation Vue will also stream the Oscars through ABC.

ABC's red-carpet coverage starts at 6:30 pm ET and is available for streaming for free as "The Oscars: All Access," through ABC's website and app, and on Facebook Live.

E!'s red-carpet coverage starts at 5 pm ET and will be available to stream on the E! website with a cable login.

