YouTubers are saying there's an active shooter at YouTube headquarters

YouTube employees took to social media to report an "active shooter" at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, CA.

San Bruno police confirmed to Business Insider that they were responding to 9-1-1 calls of a shooting at the address.



YouTubers took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to report that an active shooter was at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California.

Business Insider has confirmed with the San Bruno police that "police are responding to 9-1-1 calls of a shooting at 901 Cherry Ave," which is the address of YouTube's headquarters.

One YouTuber, Vadim Lavrusik, tweeted that he had "heard shots and saw people running," and that he was now "barricaded inside a room with coworkers."

Another YouTuber reported seeing police "surrounding" the building.

San Bruno Police said on Twitter that there was "police activity" at the address and advised people to avoid the area.

Business Insider has reached out to YouTube for comment on the situation.

This story is developing...



Additional reporting by Rachel Sandler.