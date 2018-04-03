Home > Business Insider > Tech >

YouTubers are saying there's an active shooter at YouTube headquarters


Tech YouTubers are saying there's an active shooter at YouTube headquarters

  • Published: , Refreshed:

YouTubers took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to report an 'active shooter' was at its company headquarters.

YouTube San Bruna headquarters play

YouTube San Bruna headquarters

(Google Maps)

  • YouTube employees took to social media to report an "active shooter" at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, CA.
  • San Bruno police confirmed to Business Insider that they were responding to 9-1-1 calls of a shooting at the address.


YouTubers took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to report that an active shooter was at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California.

Business Insider has confirmed with the San Bruno police that "police are responding to 9-1-1 calls of a shooting at 901 Cherry Ave," which is the address of YouTube's headquarters.

One YouTuber, Vadim Lavrusik, tweeted that he had "heard shots and saw people running," and that he was now "barricaded inside a room with coworkers."

Another YouTuber reported seeing police "surrounding" the building.

San Bruno Police said on Twitter that there was "police activity" at the address and advised people to avoid the area.

Business Insider has reached out to YouTube for comment on the situation.

This story is developing...

Additional reporting by Rachel Sandler.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech 11 potentially cancer-causing things you might use every daybullet
2 Tech The Chinese space station hurtling toward Earth has crashed over...bullet
3 Tech Zuckerberg slams Apple CEO Tim Cook's comments on Facebook as...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Facebook is finally launching a new feature to combat fake news, after six months of testing — here’s how it works (FB)
sauropod
Tech Massive dinosaur footprints found in Scotland could shed light into a little-understood time period
Martin Sorrell
Tech WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell is reportedly being investigated for misuse of assets and improper personal behavior
null
Tech Here's the best smartphone camera you can buy