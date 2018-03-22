Zuckerberg finally speaks on Cambridge Analytica scandal: He’s willing to testify to Congress, and thinks tech should be regulated

The Facebook CEO says that the question with regulating tech isn't "if," but "how."
Earlier on Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his days-long silence on the Cambridge Analytica scandal that rocked the social network and sent its stock diving.
Now, to follow up on his earlier statement, Zuckerberg has done a rare series of interviews with the press on the matter: A televised sit-down with CNN, along with printed interviews in Wired, The New York Times, and Recode.
Notably, in several of these interviews, he actually apologized, saying "sorry" — a word that he conspicuously hadn't used in his Facebook post earlier in the day.
The scandal centers on the British data company Cambridge Analytica, which has ties to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and which illicitly obtained information from as many as 50 million Facebook profiles by abusing Facebook's data-sharing features.
Mainly, in these interviews, Zuckerberg reiterated the points he made in his earlier statement: Facebook regrets what happened, and has already taken steps to ensure that what happened with Cambridge Analytica can never happen again.
Still, the devil is in the details, and in these interviews, Zuckerberg revealed a lot about how he, and Facebook, think about the situation. Here are some highlights:
All told, it's a rare look at how the CEO of the world's most successful social platform is looking at its power — and its responsibility.