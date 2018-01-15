Home > Business Insider >

The world's richest man just got even richer


  • Published:

Jeff Bezos who is the richest man in the world currently, just got richer and it's barely two weeks into 2018.

Jeff Bezos is now the richest man globaly after kicking Bill gates from the number 1 spot.

Recently, Jeff Bezos who was already the world’s richest man got even richer in less than two weeks into 2018 by adding an extra $10 billion to his net worth.

Bezos’s net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, was $99 billion on New Year’s Day 2018 and one week later it hit the $105 billion mark. This makes the Amazon founder and CEO richer than Bill Gates, who is the Microsoft founder, had ever been.

Bill Gates held the previous record of the richest person in 1999 when he was recorded as having $100 billion.

At the close of the stock market on Friday, January 12, 2018, Bezos’s net worth hit the $109 billion mark which means Bezos has made $10 billion so far in 2018 which is barely two weeks into 2018.

Jeff Bezos who is the richest man in the world currently, just got richer and it's barely two weeks into 2018.

Jeff Bezos’s wealth is based mostly on his ownership of Amazon stock. Amazon shares have climbed steeply in 2018, adding a mind-blowing $1 billion per day to Bezos’s net worth this week alone. On Friday, January 12, 2018, Amazon stock rose by more than 2%, topping $1,305 per share. That’s up from around $1,170 at the start of 2018.

Bloomberg estimated on Thursday, January 13, 2018, that Bezos’s net worth, which was then just $108 billion, was the equivalent of 0.577% of GDP for the entire United States. It was also 1.8 million times higher than the median household income in the U.S.

