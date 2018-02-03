Home > Business Insider >

  • Published: , Refreshed:

This is a classic example of how a nation can be fooled by the Internet.

Barkley Miguel Panzo with the club official during the signing ceremony.

(The SUN UK)

A French-Angolan striker, Barkley Miguel Panzo has secured himself a deal with a Lithuanian second division side, FK Panevėžys, with a fake Wikipedia profile.

According to a statement by Panevėžys’ website, the club expressed delight at having a high-level player within the rank of its players.

“It appears that the player has played at high-level championships,” said a statement on Panevėžys’ website.

A check on the player's record only shows he hasplayed for Queens Park Rangers (QPR)'s youth team. But Panevezys look to have fallen for fiddled Wikipedia statistics in their official announcement literally relayed Ponzo's Wikipedia profile.

“A footballer born in Paris began his professional career in England at the Queens Park Rangers club. In the 2010-2012 season, representing the QPR team in the Championship, B. Panzo played 36 matches with 24 goals,” the statement reads.

Ponzo profile on Wikipedia before it was taking down and edited.

(Wikipedia)

“After that, the footballer had to play with Sarlat Marcillac, Moulins, Trevino is Foot, Les Sables-d’Olonne.

“In the 2016-2017 season, Mr Panzo fought in France’s second-best league (Ligue-2), where he defended the Orleans team’s reputation. The attacker scored 6 goals in a 21-match match at Orleans.”

Panzo is not the first to do this

Barkley Miguel Panzo may just be following the example of the Senegalese Sunday league striker, Ali Dia. In September 1996, secured a one-month contract with English Premier League side, Southampton after claiming he was a cousin to George Weah.

Dia convinced the then manager of Southampton, Graeme Souness, that he has the playing agility and skills of his cousin who was then the FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or winner. This led to his contract with the club.

And after just one match and woefully performance on the pitch, Dia was released by the English club.

