Zuma might be the next African president to receive Mugabe's treatment


Jacob Zuma might be the next African president to receive the Mugabe treatment

  • Published:

Africa is currently not willing to tolerate bad leadership from anyone again.

Zuma has been under growing pressure to resign since he was replaced as head of the African National Congress in December by his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa.

There are indications that South Africa’s ruling, African National Congress (ANC), is planning to give Jacob Zuma the Mugabe treatment. This means they plan to force him to quit as the country’s president.

According to reports by eNCA, the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) have resolved to ask Zuma to resign and if he refused, he would be forced to step down by all the six powerful blocs in the party.

If this happens, Zuma will be the second president that would be ousted by his own party. The first was Robert Mugabe who was forced to step down by the military with the full support of ZANU-PF, Zimbabwe’s ruling party.

However, ANC spokeswoman described the reports as rumour.

“We can’t confirm rumours of things that we don’t know. The NEC has issued a statement on the totality of discussions yesterday.”

News24 also reported that a member of ANC's NEC, who craved anonymity, told its reporters that the decision to oust Zuma is a collective one by the top echelon of the party.

Zuma’s second term as president of South Africa has been tainted with corruption allegations. Although, he denied all of them.

Investors and markets have been responded positively to the election of Ramaphosa as ANC leader. Many analysts have concluded that his promises to root out corruption and kick-start economic growth are the main causes of his warmth reception by investors.

