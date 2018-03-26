Black Stars players of the early 2000’s you have forgotten

news

We look back at the Black Stars players who featured for Ghana in prominent tournaments and we pick up players in every position you are most likely to have forgotten.

GK

Sammy Adjei has 37 appearances for the Ghana Black Stars from 2001 to 2008. He is largely recognized as a cult hero of Accra Hearts of Oak. Adjei had 3 different stints with Accra Hearts of Oak which started in 1997 and eventually ended in 2013. In between Adjei played for Club Africain of Tunisia and F.C Ashdod in Isreal.

Defenders

Emmanuel Addoquaye Pappoe was ever present in the defense set up of the Black Stars on the way to Ghana’s first world cup in 2006. Emmanuel Pappoe and featured in two games for the Ghana Black Stars at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Pappoe’s journey started with the u-20 side where Ghana finished runners-up at the 2001 FIFA u-20 World Cup in Argentina. He was then called into the Black Stars the following year as he made his debut for the side in October 2002 against Sierra Leone. Pappoe played for the Black Stars from 2002 to 2006.

Isaac Vorsah

Ghanaian defender Isaac Vorsah played for the Ghana Black Stars from 2007. Vorsah throughout his career played for notable clubs like 1899 Hoffenheim and Red Bull Salzbarg. Vorsah’s last tournament he played was the 2013 African Cup of Nations

Eric Addo

Eric Addo who is primarily a defender played as a defensive midfielder at the 2006 World Cup. Addo first played for Ghana in the 1998 World Cup did not return to the Black Stars until being called up to squad for the 2006 World Cup.

Addo featured in all four games Ghana played. In 2008, Eric Addo started in every game as a center back. Addo ended his time at the Black Stars in 2010.

Hans Adu-Sarpei

Hans Adu Sarpei went through the annals of Ghana Black Stars with as an unsung hero. The defender played for Ghana through the last decade from 2000 to 2010. He made 36 appearances and scored one goal.

Midfielders

Razak Pimpong

Razak Pimpong this attacker was sensational for the Ghana Black Stars in the 2006 World Cup. He played for Ghana in the role of a super sub from 2004 to 2006.

His most memorable moment in his time with the national team was in the game against USA at the 2006 World Cup. Pimpong helped Ghana to win 2-1 against USA to ensure the Black Star’s qualification into the round of 16 of the 2006 World Cup.

Anthony Annan

The industrious midfielder was a mainstay in the side in the 2008 CAF African Cup of Nations lineup. The midfielder played for Ghana from 2007.Anthony Annan last played in the 2013 African Cup of Nations Qualifier.

Quincy Owusu Abayie

Quincy Owusu Abayie first played for Ghana at the 2008 African Cup of Nations. This came after a long and a hard fought to switch his nationality after he had played for the Netherlands under 21 youth team in 2005.

The switch was the Ghana Football Association hoped to be done before the 2006 World Cup did not materialize until 2008. He played 18 games and scored 2 goals from 2008 to 2011.

Haminu Dramani

The winger played for Ghana from 2005 to 2010. Haminu Dramani is known for scoring in the 2006 World Cup against USA.

Dramani played for the Black Stars from 2005 to 2010.

Mathew Amoah

The striker played for Ghana from 2002 to 2011. Amoah played in the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup. Mathew Amoah did not score in both tournaments. However, Amoah turned out to be very key in leading Ghana to the Promised Land on both occasions.

In the 2006 World Cup qualifiers Amoah scored 3 crucial goals against Burkina Faso,South Africa and Uganda to inspire Ghana to qualify for her first World Cup.

,Mathew Amoah was also Ghana’s top scorer in the 2010 World Cup Qualifiers but in the qualifiers Mathew Amoah could only feature in 2 games as a substitute.

Joe Tex Frimpong

Frimpong was called into the Ghana Black Stars following his exploits with Enyimba. Joe Tex Frimpong was initially called into the Nigeria u-23 and was later dropped after the coach was informed of his true nationality.

Frimpong received a call-up for Ghana into the 2006 African Cup of Nations. However, he did not get called up for the 2006 World Cup. Joe Tex Frimpong scored the 1 goal in one of Ghana’s memorable international friendly victories against Nigeria at the Craven Cottage in London. The Super Eagles lost 4-1.