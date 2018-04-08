Home > Communities > Student >

10 schools we know will surely excel in the WASSCE


2018 WASSCE 10 schools we know will surely excel in the WASSCE

These high schools are known for yielding great academic results in their WASSCE.

  Published:
10 schools we know will surely BLOW in the WASSCE play

St. Peters SHS
The examination commenced on April 3rd is expected to end on May 10, this year.

The West Africa Senior School Certificate Exam, WASSCE for final year students in the various Senior High Schools (SHS) is ongoing and we are very sure the schools below will blow the papers.  

The expectations and hopes of both students and parents are high during this period.  For most students, this is the time to prove that their stay in SHS was never a waste of resources. 

316,980 SHS candidates to write WASSCE 2018

Truth is, the grades of most SHS students, ten times out of nine depends greatly on the schools they attend.

Products of A-listed schools mostly to record higher pass marks as compared to students of B or C class schools.

However, that is not the case for students of some schools. The low quality of education in some schools leads to the failure of students.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 10 schools we know will surely excel in the WASSCE

1.PRESEC Legon

10 schools we know will surely excel in the WASSCE play

Presec Legon

 

The Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC Legon) is expected to perform well again like they always do in previous year’s exams.

2. Wesley Girls

Schools we know will surely excel in the WASSCE play

Wesley Girls

 

The school is named as one of the best in the country with remarkable passes in the WASSCE.

2016 saw three of their students sweep the WAEC awards, including the flagship best student in West Africa.

3. St. Peters

10 schools we know will surely BLOW in the WASSCE play

St. Peters SHS

St. Peters Senior High School is undoubtedly one of the best schools if not the best in the country. It also tops as the best performing Catholic schools. Students of the school are once again expected to take their place among the highest performers in the WASSCE like they always do.

4.Prempeh College

10 schools we know will surely blow in the WASSCE play

Prempeh College

 

The Oseikrom gentlemen who took the trophy for the National Science And Maths Quiz is definitely going to excel in this year’s WASSCE.

Prempeh is mostly ranked in the top 10 when it comes to student performances in the WASSCE.

5. Achimota SHS

10 schools we know will surely excel in the WASSCE play

Acihmota SHS

 

The Achimota Senior High School is one of the highly reputed senior high schools in the country.

In 2016 WASSCE, they recorded a 100% pass, which had most of the students getting ones in all subjects. We are pretty sure the Achimotans will do well once again.

6. Adisadel College

10 schools we know will blow the WASSCE play

Adisadel College

 

Adisadel College has made a name for itself as a top-notch Senior High school here in Ghana with the history of remarkable WASSCE results. It is one of the best secondary schools in Ghana.

Don't sack fee-owing, pregnant candidates – WAEC

7. St. Mary’s

Schools we know will surely excel in the WASSCE play

St.Mary's SHS

 

The girl school has an impressive record in the WASSCE and should once again be able to produce the goods.

8.Mfantsipim Mfantsipim Senior High

The school is one of the schools that should be looked out for in the 2018 WASSCE exams. The school would definitely be among the best performers this year too.

9. Opoku Ware Senior High

The school is counted amongst the best school in the Ashanti region, and in Ghana as a whole. The school will not disappoint in this year’s WASSCE that we know for sure due to their past records.

10. Aburi Girls Senior High School

10 schools we know will surely excel in the WASSCE play

Aburi Girls

 

The school is one of the best performing girl’s schools in the country. Aburi Girls students can be expected to perform very well in the 2018 WASSCE, just as they have always done.

