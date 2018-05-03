11 WASSCE impersonators fined Ghc1,200 each

Home > Communities > Student >

The court which was presided over by His Worship Akwasi Apeatse Abaidoo banned the convicts from writing any Examination conducted by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

The Akim Oda District Magistrate Court in the Eastern Region has convicted 11 students from some tertiary and secondary schools in the country to a fine of Ghc1,200 each or in default serve a 3-year jail term in hard labour.

The court which was presided over by His Worship Akwasi Apeatse Abaidoo banned the convicts from writing any Examination conducted by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

The convicts  are Suzzette Lamprey,19, level 100 student of University of Cape Coast, Christella Agyepong, 18, level 100 Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Isabella Anning, 18, level 100 KNUST, Joyce Assabil , 21, level 100 University of Energy And Natural Resources, Agyei Elias,22, level 200 University of Professional Studies  (UPS), Adjoh Wisdom ,20,  level 400, UPS and ANIM Ansah ,22, level 100 ,University of Ghana ,Legon.

The rest are Antwi David, 19, level 100 (UPS), Desmond Agbesi, 26, a former student of Legon, Nyamekye Patience, 19, and  Eugenia Obeng Boateng

The convicts pleaded guilty to the charge of impersonation.

The convicts were arraigned after the Akim Oda Police arrested them for writing exams for some candidates in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The convicts wrote the exams for some candidates of PLACID International School in the Birim Central Municipality in the Eastern Region.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, 3 others from a private second cycle institution, Star International School, were also arrested for the same offense.

Meanwhile, Christian Dzisenu, a 23-year-old teacher with First & Star Remedial school in, Community 25, Tema who also pleaded guilty to a charge of Abetment of impersonation was convicted to a fine of  GHC1, 200.00 in default serves 3 months imprisonment in hard labor.

He has also been banned by the court from writing any WAEC organized examinations for three (3) years.

Prince Annor Darkwa of First & Star Remedial School, as well as the Director of the School, Dr Richard Salu, 45, pleaded not guilty to charges of impersonation and abetment respectively.

They will reappear in Court on May 8, 2018. While one other accused person Kelvin Darko, 18, also of the First & Star Remedial School was re-arrested and put before the court but pleaded not guilty to a charge of impersonation.

He will also reappear on May 8, 2018.

