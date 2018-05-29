Home > Communities > Student >

Accra Academy student becomes British High Commissioner for the day


Gerald expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to learn from the High Commissioner and to be given the confidence to operate at a much higher level.

16 year old Gerald Mensah of Accra Academy has spent a surreal day job shadowing Iain Walker as the British High Commissioner!

The special invitation was extended to Gerald after his bold proposal to reduce plastic waste during a recent outreach visit to Accra Academy by the British High Commissioner to Ghana.

Gerald who was accompanied by his mentor and teacher, Jemima Adipah arrived at the British High Commissioner at 8am prompt to start his working day. After a preview and prepatory meeting with the event organiser, Kwame Anane Crane, he joined the High Commissioner for morning tea to agree objectives for the key meetings of the day.

'The two high commissioners' hosted a series of engagements, covering issues of water, sanitation and plastics with a UK investor. They also had high level discussions with John May, the visiting CEO of the Duke of Edinburgh Head of State Awards.

Iain then coached Gerald on the role of diplomacy in the 21st century and plans to grow UK-Ghana relations through trade, business and capacity development.

Speaking at the end of the experience, Gerald expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to learn from the High Commissioner and to be given the confidence to operate at a much higher level, amongst top class diplomats, business people and professionals.

On his part, the British High Commissioner admitted that the experience working with Gerald for the day has strengthened his resolve to reach out to other schools, meet young people and engage them to understand, contribute or lead  the drive towards a Ghana Beyond Aid.

