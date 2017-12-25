Attitudinal Change :  School habits to change if you want to be a better student in 2018

news

Ever wondered why you just can't seem to reach your full academic potential? It's likely that your brain isn't the cause but, rather, your lifestyle.

If your goal is too big to achieve, then you might be setting yourself up for failure and this will also not help motivate you to study and accomplish your goals.

Once you know your learning style, do a self-assessment of your current study habits and your current grades. Here are some questions to ask yourself that will help you create realistic goals and come up with a a plan for good study habits.

Review the following steps which outline simple changes you can make and soon you’ll be on your way to becoming the student you've always wanted to become.

Set goals

Goals, both short and long-term, are a great way to measure your success. If you don’t have goals in sight, you have nothing to achieve or strive for in your courses.

If you set concrete goals for yourself, it’s easier to become motivated and measure your success in those goals.

Make sure your goals are realistic! While you should challenge yourself, you shouldn’t set yourself up for failure, either.

Remember, you can always set higher goals once you've achieved your first set.

Adopt and stick to a study schedule

Scheduling is vital to maintaining a healthy learning balance and keeping up with rigorous courses.

Stay well-rested

If you’re awake and alert, you’re certainly more likely to absorb information given in class, during study sessions and in class activities and participation.

Ignore problems

When you don’t understand or you can’t get the hang of something, and you haven’t got a clue even how to begin, it can feel like you’re the only person in the world who just doesn't get it.

Sit in a class for weeks without having a clue what was going on, copying the occasional thing down just to look like you are listening

Time management

Often, students have been able to still succeed while procrastinating and completing assignments at the last minute. Students have study at a regular time every day and week – make it a habit; set a daily, weekly, and semester schedule, assigning amounts of time to each subject or project; be sure to revise this schedule periodically and prioritize goals on a daily basis – priorities will change as deadlines approach.