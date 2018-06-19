Legon Presec murders Yaa Asantewaa Girls' and Nkwatia Presby

news

The 5 times champions of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Presec, Legon put up a scintillating performance aiming to win their 6th title have seen light at the end of the tunnel after murdering its competitors in cold blood scoring 53 points.

They beat Yaa Asantewaa Girls' and Presby SHS, Nkwatia in the one-eighth stage to meet Mfantsipim and KNUST SHS in the next stage of the competition.

Yaa Asantewaa Girls' very confident to win the quiz after their extraordinary performance in the prelims couldn’t keep up with the pace of the winners. They scored 22 points.

Presby SHS, Nkwatia, scoring 10 points showed their character and efficiency but couldn’t deliver.

End of contest:

PRESEC, Legon: 53 pts

Yaa Asantewaa Girls': 22 pts

Presby SHS, Nkwatia: 10 pts

End of round 4:

PRESEC, Legon: 50 pts

Yaa Asantewaa Girls': 16 pts

Presby SHS, Nkwatia: 10 pts

End of round 3::

PRESEC, Legon: 07 pts

Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS: 07 pts

Presby SHS, Nkwatia: 01 pt

End of round 2:

PRESEC, Legon: 30 pts

Yaa Asantewaa Girls': 08 pts

Presby SHS, Nkwatia: 08 pts

End of round 1:

PRESEC, Legon: 26 pts

Yaa Asantewaa Girls: 12 pts

Presby SHS, Nkwatia: 06 pts