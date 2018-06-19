Legon Presec murders Yaa Asantewaa Girls' and Nkwatia Presby

Presby SHS Nkwatia, scoring 10 points showed their character and efficiency but couldn’t deliver.
They beat Yaa Asantewaa Girls' and Presby SHS, Nkwatia in the one-eighth stage to meet Mfantsipim and KNUST SHS in the next stage of the competition.
Yaa Asantewaa Girls' very confident to win the quiz after their extraordinary performance in the prelims couldn’t keep up with the pace of the winners. They scored 22 points.
End of contest:
PRESEC, Legon: 53 pts
Yaa Asantewaa Girls': 22 pts
Presby SHS, Nkwatia: 10 pts
End of round 4:
PRESEC, Legon: 50 pts
Yaa Asantewaa Girls': 16 pts
Presby SHS, Nkwatia: 10 pts
End of round 3::
PRESEC, Legon: 07 pts
Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS: 07 pts
Presby SHS, Nkwatia: 01 pt
End of round 2:
PRESEC, Legon: 30 pts
Yaa Asantewaa Girls': 08 pts
Presby SHS, Nkwatia: 08 pts
End of round 1:
PRESEC, Legon: 26 pts
Yaa Asantewaa Girls: 12 pts
Presby SHS, Nkwatia: 06 pts