Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Legon Presec murders Yaa Asantewaa Girls' and Nkwatia Presby


#NSMQ2018 Legon Presec murders Yaa Asantewaa Girls' and Nkwatia Presby in cold blood

Presby SHS Nkwatia, scoring 10 points showed their character and efficiency but couldn’t deliver.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Presec, Legon contestants play

Presec, Legon contestants
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 5 times champions of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Presec, Legon put up a scintillating performance aiming to win their 6th title have seen light at the end of the tunnel after murdering its competitors in cold blood scoring 53 points.

They beat Yaa Asantewaa Girls' and Presby SHS, Nkwatia in the one-eighth stage to meet Mfantsipim and KNUST SHS in the next stage of the competition.

Yaa Asantewaa Girls' very confident to win the quiz after their extraordinary performance in the prelims couldn’t keep up with the pace of the winners. They scored 22 points.

READ MORE: First-timers, Sonrise SHS from Ho eliminates Opoku Ware School

Presby SHS, Nkwatia, scoring 10 points showed their character and efficiency but couldn’t deliver.

End of contest:

PRESEC, Legon: 53 pts
Yaa Asantewaa Girls': 22 pts
Presby SHS, Nkwatia: 10 pts

Yaa Asantewaa Girls' contestants play

Yaa Asantewaa Girls' contestants

 

End of round 4:

PRESEC, Legon: 50 pts
Yaa Asantewaa Girls': 16 pts
Presby SHS, Nkwatia: 10 pts

End of round 3::

PRESEC, Legon: 07 pts
Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS: 07 pts
Presby SHS, Nkwatia: 01 pt

End of round 2:

PRESEC, Legon: 30 pts
Yaa Asantewaa Girls': 08 pts
Presby SHS, Nkwatia: 08 pts

Nkwatia Presby contestants play

Nkwatia Presby contestants

 

End of round 1:

PRESEC, Legon: 26 pts
Yaa Asantewaa Girls: 12 pts
Presby SHS, Nkwatia: 06 pts

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#2018NSMQ: Presec-Legon, Mfantsipim, KNUST SHS to lock horns in NSMQ quarterfinals #2018NSMQ Presec-Legon, Mfantsipim, KNUST SHS to lock horns in NSMQ quarterfinals
#2018NSMQ: Mfantsipim bullies Nandom and Bolga Girls' SHS #2018NSMQ Mfantsipim bullies Nandom and Bolga Girls' SHS
#2018NSMQ: KNUST SHS thrashes Ada, Sunyani SHS in NSMQ one-eighth stage #2018NSMQ KNUST SHS thrashes Ada, Sunyani SHS in NSMQ one-eighth stage
Opinion: Gov't is upgrading Colleges of Education to Uni; here's the effect on training allowances Opinion Gov't is upgrading Colleges of Education to Uni; here's the effect on training allowances
Transformation: Gov't to upgrade Colleges of Education to University Colleges Transformation Gov't to upgrade Colleges of Education to University Colleges
In Central Region: Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death In Central Region Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death

Recommended Videos

Local News: Two persons arrested for writing BECE for candidates Local News Two persons arrested for writing BECE for candidates
#2018NSMQ: Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQ #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQ
Local News: Over 500,000 candidates expected to sit as 2018 BECE starts today Local News Over 500,000 candidates expected to sit as 2018 BECE starts today



Top Articles

1 #2018NSMQ First-timers, Sonrise SHS from Ho eliminates Opoku Ware Schoolbullet
2 2018 NSMQ Competition 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz launchedbullet
3 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
4 #2018NSMQ Mfantsipim bullies Nandom and Bolga Girls' SHSbullet
5 In Central Region Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE...bullet
6 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana and...bullet
7 #NSMQ2018 Here are all the schools that have qualified for...bullet
8 Transformation Gov't to upgrade Colleges of Education to...bullet
9 #2018NSMQ KNUST SHS thrashes Ada, Sunyani SHS in NSMQ...bullet
10 #2018NSMQ Konongo-Odumase SHS records highest scores...bullet

Related Articles

#2018NSMQ Mfantsipim bullies Nandom and Bolga Girls' SHS
#2018NSMQ KNUST SHS thrashes Ada, Sunyani SHS in NSMQ one-eighth stage
#2018NSMQ First-timers, Sonrise SHS from Ho eliminates Opoku Ware School
#2018NSMQ Fiaseman SHS NSMQ2018 team receives cash despite defeat
#2018NSMQ Konongo-Odumase SHS records highest scores at NSMQ2018 Prelims
2018 NSMQ Competition 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz launched
#2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQ
Higher Education This 18-year-old Opoku Ware graduate gained admission to 8 top US universities
#GirlPower Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017
#NSMQ2018 Here are all the schools that have qualified for 2018 NSMQ

Top Videos

1 #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQbullet
2 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University...bullet
3 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet

Student

Fiaseman SHS NSMQ2018
#2018NSMQ Fiaseman SHS NSMQ2018 team receives cash despite defeat
Suspend proposed teacher licensing exam – GNAT tells NTC
The Chief Executive of the Student Loan Fund, Nana Agyei Yeboah
Student Loan Government increases Student Loans by 50 percent
Students writing BECE
BECE 2018 WAEC releases provisional results of private BECE candidates