Oti Boateng students hospitalised over alleged food poisoning


In Eastern Region

A source disclosed that the students started complaining of severe stomach upset after the ate waakye on Monday from the school’s kitchen.

  • Published:
play
Some students of Oti Boateng Senior High School in the Eastern Region have been hospitalised over what is suspected to be food poisoning.

According to Accra-based Joy FM, the students started complaining of severe stomach upset after the ate waakye on Monday from the school’s kitchen.

Waakye is a popular Ghanaian meal prepared with rice and beans.

The school authorities are yet to confirm this issue. However, a source has disclosed that scores of students complained of diarrhoea after consuming the food.

The affected students were rushed to the Regional Hospital at Koforidua, where they are receiving treatment, the source added.

