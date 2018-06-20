Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Primetime not running bet on NSMQ2018


Disclaimer Primetime not running bet on NSMQ2018

The organisers said it has no hand in the promotion and condemned the act.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Elsie Effah Kaufmann, NSMQ Quiz Mistress play

Elsie Effah Kaufmann, NSMQ Quiz Mistress
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Primetime, organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has denied reports of organising a "promotion" under the name NSMQ "predict & win".

The organisers said it has no hand in the promotion and condemned the act adding that it will not condone gambling in the competition.

In a statement it said "We would also like all our followers to note that we DO NOT have a WhatsApp platform. Our only official social media platforms are Facebook, Twitter and Instagram."

READ MORE: Mfantsipim bullies Nandom and Bolga Girls' SHS

Below is the full statement:

It has come to our notice that some persons are organising a “promotion” or “bet” under the name NSMQ Predict & win. Through this game, a subscriber is requested to input their personal details and asked to make some payments.

Primetime, as owners of the NSMQ brand, have no hand in this promotion and condemn this act in the strongest possible terms.

Kindly note that we do not condone gambling and that fans who participate in the aforementioned bet do so at their own risk.

READ ALSO: Presec-Legon, Mfantsipim, KNUST SHS to lock horns in NSMQ quarterfinals

While we use the official NSMQ Social media accounts to whip up interest in the programme by requesting predictions, we do not set any odds, nor take money from subscribers. We only leave such predictions as fun activities and reward the winners with our branded souvenirs.

We would also like all our followers to note that we DO NOT have a WhatsApp platform. Our only official social media platforms are Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

#2018NSMQ: Ghana National College triumphant over Swedru and St. Mary's Sem SHS #2018NSMQ Ghana National College triumphant over Swedru and St. Mary's Sem SHS
#2018NSMQ: Presec-Legon, Mfantsipim, KNUST SHS to lock horns in NSMQ quarterfinals #2018NSMQ Presec-Legon, Mfantsipim, KNUST SHS to lock horns in NSMQ quarterfinals
#NSMQ2018: Legon Presec murders Yaa Asantewaa Girls' and Nkwatia Presby in cold blood #NSMQ2018 Legon Presec murders Yaa Asantewaa Girls' and Nkwatia Presby in cold blood
#2018NSMQ: Mfantsipim bullies Nandom and Bolga Girls' SHS #2018NSMQ Mfantsipim bullies Nandom and Bolga Girls' SHS
#2018NSMQ: KNUST SHS thrashes Ada, Sunyani SHS in NSMQ one-eighth stage #2018NSMQ KNUST SHS thrashes Ada, Sunyani SHS in NSMQ one-eighth stage
Opinion: Gov't is upgrading Colleges of Education to Uni; here's the effect on training allowances Opinion Gov't is upgrading Colleges of Education to Uni; here's the effect on training allowances

Recommended Videos

Local News: Two persons arrested for writing BECE for candidates Local News Two persons arrested for writing BECE for candidates
#2018NSMQ: Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQ #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQ
Local News: Over 500,000 candidates expected to sit as 2018 BECE starts today Local News Over 500,000 candidates expected to sit as 2018 BECE starts today



Top Articles

1 #2018NSMQ Presec-Legon, Mfantsipim, KNUST SHS to lock horns in NSMQ...bullet
2 2018 NSMQ Competition 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz launchedbullet
3 #2018NSMQ Mfantsipim bullies Nandom and Bolga Girls' SHSbullet
4 #NSMQ2018 Legon Presec murders Yaa Asantewaa Girls' and Nkwatia...bullet
5 #2018NSMQ KNUST SHS thrashes Ada, Sunyani SHS in NSMQ one-eighth...bullet
6 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
7 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana...bullet
8 #NSMQ2018 Here are all the schools that have qualified for...bullet
9 #2018NSMQ First-timers, Sonrise SHS from Ho eliminates...bullet
10 National Service NSS releases pin codes for 2018/19...bullet

Related Articles

#2018NSMQ Ghana National College triumphant over Swedru and St. Mary's Sem SHS
#2018NSMQ Presec-Legon, Mfantsipim, KNUST SHS to lock horns in NSMQ quarterfinals
#NSMQ2018 Legon Presec murders Yaa Asantewaa Girls' and Nkwatia Presby in cold blood
#2018NSMQ Mfantsipim bullies Nandom and Bolga Girls' SHS
#2018NSMQ KNUST SHS thrashes Ada, Sunyani SHS in NSMQ one-eighth stage
#2018NSMQ First-timers, Sonrise SHS from Ho eliminates Opoku Ware School
#2018NSMQ Fiaseman SHS NSMQ2018 team receives cash despite defeat
#2018NSMQ Konongo-Odumase SHS records highest scores at NSMQ2018 Prelims
2018 NSMQ Competition 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz launched
#2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQ

Top Videos

1 #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQbullet
2 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University...bullet

Student

Transformation Gov't to upgrade Colleges of Education to University Colleges
In Central Region Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death
Fiaseman SHS NSMQ2018
#2018NSMQ Fiaseman SHS NSMQ2018 team receives cash despite defeat
Suspend proposed teacher licensing exam – GNAT tells NTC