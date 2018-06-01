Home > Communities > Student >

Snakes invade Asante Mampong Technical College


Authorities of the Asante Mampong Technical College of Education (MAMTECH) in the Ashanti Region have expressed concern over the invasion of snakes on the campus of the school.

The Dean of Student Affairs Douglas Koranteng blamed the snake invasion on the recent rainfall. He also said that authorities were doing everything possible to bring the situation under control.

He said to help resolve this the authorities have planned a clean-up exercise to weed and spray the campus in order to get rid of the reptiles.

However, some of the students also blamed the situation on the lack of street lights at the campus and inadequate workers to weed the college campus.

Mr Collins Kesseh, the Municipal hospital administrator confirmed the reported cases of snake bites by the students and said all of them had been treated and discharged.

He said the hospital had enough serum for snake bites.

