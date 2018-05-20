Home > Communities > Student >

Here are free Ivy League university courses you can take online


University Education Here are free Ivy League university courses you can take online

They include Brown, Harvard, Cornell, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale, and Columbia universities, and the University of Pennsylvania.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It feels good to be admitted into any of the eight Ivy league schools. They are among the most prestigious schools across the globe.

They include Brown, Harvard, Cornell, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale, and Columbia universities, and the University of Pennsylvania.

They have rigorous vetting and admission processes, making gaining admission to study there extremely difficult.

play

 

The Ivy league schools are now offering free online courses across multiple platforms.

Here is a collection of them:

Humanities (59 courses)

Modern & Contemporary American Poetry (“ModPo”)
University of Pennsylvania

Moralities of Everyday Life
Yale University

Greek and Roman Mythology
University of Pennsylvania

Ancient Philosophy: Plato & His Predecessors
University of Pennsylvania

China (Part 1): Political and Intellectual Foundations: From the Sage Kings to Confucius and the Legalists
Harvard University

Ancient Philosophy: Aristotle and His Successors
University of Pennsylvania

China (Part 2): The Creation and End of Centralized Empire
Harvard University

China (Part 4): Literati China: Examinations and Neo-Confucianism
Harvard University

China (Part 6): The Manchus and the Qing Dynasty
Harvard University

Visualizing Japan (1850s-1930s): Westernization, Protest, Modernity
Harvard University

Religious Literacy: Traditions and Scriptures
Harvard University

China (Part 8): Creating Modern China: The Birth of a Nation
Harvard University

The Civil War and Reconstruction – 1865-1890: The Unfinished Revolution
Columbia University

The Civil War and Reconstruction – 1850-1861: A House Divided
Columbia University

China (Part 10): Greater China Today: The People's Republic, Taiwan, and Hong Kong Harvard University

China (Part 9): China and Communism
Harvard University

China (Part 3): Cosmopolitan Tang: Aristocratic Culture
Harvard University

China (Part 5): From a Global Empire under the Mongols to a Global Economy under the Ming Dynasty
Harvard University

China (Part 7): Invasions, Rebellions and the Fall of Imperial China
Harvard University

English for Career Development
University of Pennsylvania

English for Journalism
University of Pennsylvania

The Civil War and Reconstruction – 1861 – 1865: A New Birth of Freedom
Columbia University

Effective Altruism
Princeton University

Journey of the Universe: The Unfolding of Life
Yale University

American Capitalism: A History
Cornell University

The Ethics of Eating
Cornell University

Question Reality! Science, philosophy, and the search for meaning
Dartmouth

The Ancient Greek Hero
Harvard University

The Book: Books in the Medieval Liturgy
Harvard University

The Book: The Medieval Book of Hours: Art and Devotion in the Later Middle Ages
Harvard University

Christianity Through Its Scriptures
Harvard University

Masterpieces of World Literature
Harvard University

PredictionX: John Snow and the Cholera Epidemic of 1854
Harvard University

Buddhism Through Its Scriptures
Harvard University

Introduction to Ancient Egypt and Its Civilization
University of Pennsylvania

Hamlet’s Ghost
Harvard University

Wonders of Ancient Egypt
University of Pennsylvania

English for Business and Entrepreneurship
University of Pennsylvania

A Journey through Western Christianity: from Persecuted Faith to Global Religion (200 – 1650) 
Yale University

Women Have Always Worked: The US Experience 1700 – 1920
Columbia University

The American Renaissance: Classic Literature of the 19th Century
Dartmouth

Religion, Conflict and Peace
Harvard University

Poetry in America: Whitman
Harvard University

The Book: Book Sleuthing: What 19th-Century Books Can Tell Us About the Rise of the Reading Public?
Harvard University

Ancient Masterpieces of World Literature
Harvard University

Modern Masterpieces of World Literature
Harvard University

Shylock’s Bond
Harvard University

Judaism Through Its Scriptures
Harvard University

China Humanities: The Individual in Chinese Culture
Harvard University

Islam Through Its Scriptures
Harvard University

Hinduism Through Its Scriptures
Harvard University

Poetry in America: The Civil War and Its Aftermath
Harvard University

Poetry in America: Modernism
Harvard University

English for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics
University of Pennsylvania

The Worldview of Thomas Berry: The Flourishing of the Earth Community
Yale University

Women Have Always Worked: The US Experience 1920 – 2016
Columbia University

Writing Case Studies: Science of Delivery
Princeton University

Fantastic Places, Unhuman Humans: Exploring Humanity Through Literature
Brown University

The Ethics of Memory
Brown University

Computer Science (23 courses)

CS50's Introduction to Computer Science
Harvard University

Algorithms, Part I
Princeton University

Algorithms, Part II
Princeton University

Machine Learning for Data Science and Analytics
Columbia University

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies
Princeton University

Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Columbia University

Reinforcement Learning
Brown University

Computer Architecture
Princeton University

Machine Learning
Georgia Institute of Technology

Enabling Technologies for Data Science and Analytics: The Internet of Things
Columbia University

Machine Learning
Columbia University

Analysis of Algorithms
Princeton University

Networks Illustrated: Principles without Calculus
Princeton University

Machine Learning: Unsupervised Learning
Brown University

CS50's Computer Science for Business Professionals
Harvard University

CS50's AP® Computer Science Principles
Harvard University

HI-FIVE: Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment (Administrative/IT Perspective)
Columbia University

Animation and CGI Motion
Columbia University

Networks: Friends, Money, and Bytes
Princeton University

CS50's Understanding Technology
Harvard University

Data Structures and Software Design
University of Pennsylvania

Algorithm Design and Analysis
University of Pennsylvania

Computer Science: Algorithms, Theory, and Machines
Princeton University

Art & Design (19 courses)

GamificationUniversity of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Classical Music
Yale University

Design: Creation of Artifacts in Society
University of Pennsylvania

Roman Architecture
Yale University

First Nights – Handel's Messiah and Baroque Oratorio
Harvard University

Listening to World Music
University of Pennsylvania

Reinventing the Piano
Princeton University

Hollywood: History, Industry, Art
University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Italian Opera
Dartmouth

First Nights – Beethoven's 9th Symphony and the 19th Century Orchestra
Harvard University

First Nights – Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique and Program Music in the 19th Century
Harvard University

Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring: Modernism, Ballet, and Riots
Harvard University

Exposing Digital Photography
Harvard University

The Architectural Imagination
Harvard University

First Nights: Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo and the Birth of Opera
Harvard University

Music and Social Action
Yale University

Pyramids of Giza: Ancient Egyptian Art and Archeology
Harvard University

Age of Cathedrals
Yale University

Introduction to German Opera
Dartmouth

Business (66 courses)

Introduction to Marketing
University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Financial Accounting
University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Operations Management
Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Financial Markets
Yale University

Introduction to Corporate Finance
Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Customer Analytics
University of Pennsylvania

Viral Marketing and How to Craft Contagious Content
University of Pennsylvania

The Global Financial Crisis
Yale University

Financial Engineering and Risk Management Part I
Columbia University

Global Human Capital Trends
Columbia University

Entrepreneurship 2: Launching your Start-Up
University of Pennsylvania

Operations Analytics
University of Pennsylvania

Accounting Analytics
University of Pennsylvania

Entrepreneurship 1: Developing the Opportunity
University of Pennsylvania

Fundamentals of Quantitative Modeling
University of Pennsylvania

Social Impact Strategy: Tools for Entrepreneurs and Innovators
University of Pennsylvania

More Introduction to Financial Accounting
University of Pennsylvania

A Preview Course on The 5 Killer Risks of Enterprise Risk Management
Columbia University

Entrepreneurship 3: Growth Strategies
University of Pennsylvania

Entrepreneurship 4: Financing and Profitability
University of Pennsylvania

Wharton Business Foundations Capstone
University of Pennsylvania

Financial Engineering and Risk Management Part II
Columbia University

Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies
Harvard University

Arts and Culture Strategy
University of Pennsylvania

Introducción al Marketing
University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Global Hospitality Management
Cornell University

市场营销概论 (中文版）
University of Pennsylvania

Leading the Life You Want
University of Pennsylvania

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): A Strategic Approach
University of Pennsylvania

Introducción a las Finanzas Corporativas
University of Pennsylvania

Introducción a la Contabilidad Financiera
University of Pennsylvania

Construction Project Management
Columbia University

Construction Scheduling
Columbia University

Analytics in Python
Columbia University

Construction Finance
Columbia University

Entrepreneurship and Healthcare in Emerging Economies
Harvard University

Decision-Making and Scenarios
University of Pennsylvania

Modeling Risk and Realities
University of Pennsylvania

Managing the Value of Customer Relationships
University of Pennsylvania

Influence
University of Pennsylvania

Optimizing Diversity on Teams
University of Pennsylvania

Wharton Entrepreneurship Capstone
University of Pennsylvania

Business Strategies for Social Impact
University of Pennsylvania

Proyecto de Fundamentos Empresariales de Wharton
University of Pennsylvania

The Power of Team Culture
University of Pennsylvania

Wharton Business and Financial Modeling Capstone
University of Pennsylvania

Management Fundamentals
University of Pennsylvania

财务会计概论（中文版）
University of Pennsylvania

Introducción a la Gestión de Operaciones
University of Pennsylvania

运营管理概论（中文版）
University of Pennsylvania

Creating a Team Culture of Continuous Learning
University of Pennsylvania

Managing Social and Human Capital
University of Pennsylvania

企业金融概论（中文版）
University of Pennsylvania

Building High-Performing Teams
University of Pennsylvania

Global Trends for Business and Society
University of Pennsylvania

Financial Acumen for Non-Financial Managers
University of Pennsylvania

沃顿商务基础毕业项目 (中文版)
University of Pennsylvania

Crowdfunding
University of Pennsylvania

Business Analytics Capstone
University of Pennsylvania

Construction Cost Estimating and Cost Control
Columbia University

Introduction to Corporate Finance
Columbia University

Marketing Analytics
Columbia University

Demand and Supply Analytics
Columbia University

Business Strategy from Wharton: Competitive Advantage
Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Retail Fundamentals
Dartmouth

Omnichannel Strategy and Management
Dartmouth

Health & Medicine (25 courses)

Vital Signs: Understanding What the Body Is Telling Us
University of Pennsylvania

Fundamentals of Pharmacology
University of Pennsylvania

Improving Global Health: Focusing on Quality and Safety
Harvard University

Introduction to Dental Medicine
University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Breast Cancer
Yale University

Humanitarian Response to Conflict and Disaster
Harvard University

United States Health Policy
Harvard University

Going Out on a Limb: Anatomy of the Upper Limb
University of Pennsylvania

The Opioid Crisis in America
Harvard University

Global Health Case Studies from a Biosocial Perspective
Harvard University

Health and Society
Harvard University

Readings in Global Health
Harvard University

Essentials of Global Health
Yale University

HI-FIVE: Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment (Clinical Perspective)
Columbia University

The Science and Politics of the GMO
Cornell University

Lessons from Ebola: Preventing the Next Pandemic
Harvard University

Practical Improvement Science in Health Care: A Roadmap for Getting Results
Harvard University

Innovating in Health Care
Harvard University

Fundamentals of Clinical Trials
Harvard University

The Economics of Health Care Delivery
University of Pennsylvania

Health Care Innovation
University of Pennsylvania

The Oral Cavity: Portal to Health and Disease
University of Pennsylvania

Feeding the World
University of Pennsylvania

HI-FIVE: Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment (Social/Peer Perspective)
Columbia University

Artful Medicine: Art’s Power to Enrich Patient Care
Brown University

Social Sciences (54 courses)

Justice
Harvard University

Buddhism and Modern Psychology 
Princeton University

An Introduction to American Law
University of Pennsylvania

Moral Foundations of Politics 
Yale University

Paradoxes of War
Princeton University

America's Written Constitution
Yale University

Contract Law: From Trust to Promise to Contract
Harvard University

Designing Cities
University of Pennsylvania

Tangible Things: Discovering History Through Artworks, Artifacts, Scientific Specimens, and the Stuff Around You
Harvard University

Introduction to Key Constitutional Concepts and Supreme Court Cases
University of Pennsylvania

Microeconomics: The Power of Markets
University of Pennsylvania

American Government
Harvard University

Revolutionary Ideas: Utility, Justice, Equality, Freedom
University of Pennsylvania

A Law Student's Toolkit
Yale University

Introduction to Sociology
Princeton University

The Book: Monasteries, Schools, and Notaries, Part 1: Reading the Late Medieval Marseille Archive
Harvard University

The Book: Making and Meaning in the Medieval Manuscript
Harvard University

America's Unwritten Constitution
Yale University

JuryX: Deliberations for Social Change
Harvard University

Bioethics: The Law, Medicine, and Ethics of Reproductive Technologies and Genetics
Harvard University

The Book: Monasteries, Schools, and Notaries, Part 2: Introduction to the Transitional Gothic Script
Harvard University

Positive Psychology: Resilience Skills
University of Pennsylvania

The History of Medieval Medicine Through Jewish Manuscripts
University of Pennsylvania

Networks, Crowds and Markets
Cornell University

The Book: The History of the Book in the 17th and 18th Century Europe
Harvard University

The Book: Scrolls in the Age of the Book
Harvard University

The Book: Print and Manuscript in Western Europe, Asia and the Middle East (1450-1650)
Harvard University

Central Challenges of American National Security, Strategy, and the Press
Harvard University

Revolutionary Ideas: Borders, Elections, Constitutions, Prisons
University of Pennsylvania

English for Media Literacy
University of Pennsylvania

Positive Psychology: Applications and Interventions
University of Pennsylvania

Social Norms, Social Change II
University of Pennsylvania

Corruption
University of Pennsylvania

Intellectual Property Law and Policy: Part 1
University of Pennsylvania

Social Norms, Social Change I
University of Pennsylvania

Microeconomics: When Markets Fail
University of Pennsylvania

Intellectual Property Law and Policy: Part 2
University of Pennsylvania

Positive Psychology: Martin E. P. Seligman’s Visionary Science
University of Pennsylvania

Everyday Parenting: The ABCs of Child Rearing
Yale University

Making Government Work in Hard Places
Princeton University

Wiretaps to Big Data: Privacy and Surveillance in the Age of Interconnection
Cornell University

Reclaiming Broken Places: Introduction to Civic Ecology
Cornell University

CitiesX: The Past, Present and Future of Urban Life
Harvard University

PredictionX: Diviner’s Guide
Harvard University

Network Dynamics of Social Behavior
University of Pennsylvania

Positive Psychology Specialization Project: Design Your Life for Well-being
University of Pennsylvania

Positive Psychology: Character, Grit and Research Methods
University of Pennsylvania

Top 10 Social Issues for the President’s First 100 Days
University of Pennsylvania

The Science of Well-Being
Yale University

Risk and Return and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital
Columbia University

Freedom of Expression in the Age of Globalization
Columbia University

Global Muckraking: Investigative Journalism and Global Media
Columbia University

Economics of Money and Banking
Columbia University

Structuring Business Agreements for Success
Cornell University

Data Science (21 courses)

Statistical Thinking for Data Science and Analytics
Columbia University

Statistics and R
Harvard University

Introduction to Spreadsheets and Models
University of Pennsylvania

People Analytics
University of Pennsylvania

High-Dimensional Data Analysis
Harvard University

Introduction to Bioconductor: Annotation and Analysis of Genomes and Genomic Assays
Harvard University

Data Science: R Basics
Harvard University

Case Studies in Functional Genomics
Harvard University

Causal Diagrams: Draw Your Assumptions Before Your Conclusions
Harvard University

Big Data and Education
Columbia University

Principles, Statistical and Computational Tools for Reproducible Science
Harvard University

Data Science: Inference and Modeling
Harvard University

Data Science: Visualization
Harvard University

High-performance Computing for Reproducible Genomics
Harvard University

Data Science: Linear Regression
Harvard University

Data Science: Capstone
Harvard University

Data Science: Wrangling
Harvard University

Data Science: Machine Learning
Harvard University

Data Science: Productivity Tools
Harvard University

Data Science: Probability
Harvard University

Data, Models and Decisions in Business Analytics
Columbia University

Education & Teaching (17 courses)

Leaders of Learning
Harvard University

Applying to US Universities
University of Pennsylvania

American Education Reform: History, Policy, Practice
University of Pennsylvania

Saving Schools, Mini-Course 1: History and Politics of US Education
Harvard University

Saving Schools, Mini-Course 3: Accountability and National Standards
Harvard University

Saving Schools, Mini-Course 2: Teacher Policies
Harvard University

Saving Schools, Mini-Course 4: School Choice
Harvard University

Orchestrating Whole Classroom Discussion
University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Online and Blended Teaching
University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Family Engagement in Education
Harvard University

Introduction to Data Wise: A Collaborative Process to Improve Learning & Teaching
Harvard University

Saving Schools: Reforming the US Education System
Harvard University

Understanding Classroom Interaction
University of Pennsylvania

How to Apply to College
University of Pennsylvania

The Science of Learning – What Every Teacher Should Know
Columbia University

Innovating Instruction: Reimagining Teaching with Technology
Columbia University

University Studies for Student Veterans
Columbia University

Science (25 courses)

The Age of Sustainable Development
Columbia University

Fundamentals of Neuroscience Part 1: Electrical Properties of the Neuron
Harvard University

Science & Cooking: From Haute Cuisine to Soft Matter Science (part 1)
Harvard University

Fundamentals of Neuroscience Part 2: Neurons and Networks
Harvard University

Introduction to Environmental Science
Dartmouth

Principles of Biochemistry
Harvard University

Relativity and Astrophysics
Cornell University

Super-Earths And Life
Harvard University

Basic Behavioral Neurology
University of Pennsylvania

Best Practices for Biomedical Research Data Management
Harvard Medical School

Sharks! Global Biodiversity, Biology, and Conservation
Cornell University

The Quantum World
Harvard University

AnatomyX: Musculoskeletal Cases
Harvard University

Imagining Other Earths
Princeton University

The Climate-Energy Challenge
Harvard University

Cell Biology: Mitochondria
Harvard University

The Fundamentals of Neuroscience Part 3: The Brain
Harvard University

Science & Cooking: From Haute Cuisine to Soft Matter Science (physics)
Harvard University

MalariaX: Defeating Malaria from the Genes to the Globe
Harvard University

宇宙之旅：对话 (Journey of the Universe: Weaving Knowledge and Action)
Yale University

宇宙之旅：展现生命 (Journey of the Universe: The Unfolding of Life)
Yale University

Anatomy of the Chest, Abdomen, and Pelvis
Yale University

Thomas Berry的世界观：地球社区的繁荣 (The Worldview of Thomas Berry: The Flourishing of the Earth Community)
Yale University

Journey Conversations: Weaving Knowledge and Action
Yale University

Bipedalism: The Science of Upright Walking
Dartmouth

Engineering (16 courses)

Robotics: Aerial Robotics
University of Pennsylvania

Robotics: Computational Motion Planning
University of Pennsylvania

Energy Within Environmental Constraints
Harvard University

Robotics: Perception
University of Pennsylvania

The Art of Structural Engineering: Bridges
Princeton University

Robotics: Mobility
University of Pennsylvania

A Hands-on Introduction to Engineering Simulations
Cornell University

The Engineering of Structures Around Us
Dartmouth

Robotics: Estimation and Learning
University of Pennsylvania

MOS Transistors
Columbia University

Robotics: Locomotion Engineering
University of Pennsylvania

Robotics: Capstone
University of Pennsylvania

Robotics: Vision Intelligence and Machine Learning
University of Pennsylvania

Robotics: Dynamics and Control
University of Pennsylvania

Robotics: Fundamentals
University of Pennsylvania

Robotics
Columbia University

Mathematics (11 courses)

Introduction to Linear Models and Matrix Algebra
Harvard University

Calculus: Single Variable Part 1 – Functions
University of Pennsylvania

Calculus: Single Variable Part 2 – Differentiation
University of Pennsylvania

Calculus: Single Variable Part 3 – Integration
University of Pennsylvania

Statistical Inference and Modeling for High-throughput Experiments
Harvard University

Calculus: Single Variable Part 4 – Applications
University of Pennsylvania

Analytic Combinatorics
Princeton University

Calculus Applied!
Harvard University

Fat Chance: Probability from the Ground Up
Harvard University

Single Variable Calculus
University of Pennsylvania

A Crash Course in Causality: Inferring Causal Effects from Observational Data
University of Pennsylvania

Programming (4 courses)

Using Python for Research
Harvard University

Programming for the Web with JavaScript
University of Pennsylvania

The Computing Technology Inside Your Smartphone
Cornell University

Software Development Fundamentals
University of Pennsylvania

Personal Development (4 courses)

Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator
Yale University

A Preview Course on Collaborative Knowledge Services
Columbia University

Success
University of Pennsylvania

Improving Communication Skills
University of Pennsylvania

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Education: Second year students to enjoy free SHS in September Education Second year students to enjoy free SHS in September
In Eastern Region: Oti Boateng students hospitalised over alleged food poisoning In Eastern Region Oti Boateng students hospitalised over alleged food poisoning
In Krachi: DCE orders removal of Mahama’s image from ‘E’ Block In Krachi DCE orders removal of Mahama’s image from ‘E’ Block
Basic Education In Ghana: Over 50% of pupils can’t read – UNICEF Basic Education In Ghana Over 50% of pupils can’t read – UNICEF
History: JB Danquah's role in establishment of UG exaggerated - Baako slams Akufo-Addo History JB Danquah's role in establishment of UG exaggerated - Baako slams Akufo-Addo
Chaos: Rival halls clash at University of Ghana Chaos Rival halls clash at University of Ghana

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’
Unemployment: Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachers Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachers



Top Articles

1 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
2 National Service NSS releases pin codes for 2018/19 national service...bullet
3 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana and their feesbullet
4 SHS Candidates Check out WAEC timetable for WASSCE 2018bullet
5 BECE Results Here's a simple way to check your BECE results in...bullet
6 Education Second year students to enjoy free SHS in Septemberbullet
7 2018 WASSCE 10 schools we know will surely excel in the WASSCEbullet
8 University of Cape Coast UCC releases 2017/2018 admission...bullet
9 History JB Danquah's role in establishment of UG...bullet
10 #NSMQ2018 Here are all the schools that have qualified...bullet

Related Articles

Education Second year students to enjoy free SHS in September
In Eastern Region Oti Boateng students hospitalised over alleged food poisoning
In Krachi DCE orders removal of Mahama’s image from ‘E’ Block
Basic Education In Ghana Over 50% of pupils can’t read – UNICEF
History JB Danquah's role in establishment of UG exaggerated - Baako slams Akufo-Addo
Chaos Rival halls clash at University of Ghana
Historian tells who founded University of Ghana with ‘proof’
Okess student allegedly stabbed to death
School Appearance University imposes library dress code to prevent girls from arousing boys
In Northern Region Snakes invade Karaga M/A JHS in Nanumba North

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosionbullet
3 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet

Student

Historian tells who founded University of Ghana with ‘proof’
Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives
Okess student allegedly stabbed to death
In Northern Region Snakes invade Karaga M/A JHS in Nanumba North
University of Zambia students in a queue for key collection
School Appearance University imposes library dress code to prevent girls from arousing boys