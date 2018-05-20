24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It feels good to be admitted into any of the eight Ivy league schools. They are among the most prestigious schools across the globe.

They include Brown, Harvard, Cornell, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale, and Columbia universities, and the University of Pennsylvania.

They have rigorous vetting and admission processes, making gaining admission to study there extremely difficult.

The Ivy league schools are now offering free online courses across multiple platforms.

Here is a collection of them:

Humanities (59 courses)

Modern & Contemporary American Poetry (“ModPo”)

University of Pennsylvania

Moralities of Everyday Life

Yale University

Greek and Roman Mythology

University of Pennsylvania

Ancient Philosophy: Plato & His Predecessors

University of Pennsylvania

China (Part 1): Political and Intellectual Foundations: From the Sage Kings to Confucius and the Legalists

Harvard University

Ancient Philosophy: Aristotle and His Successors

University of Pennsylvania

China (Part 2): The Creation and End of Centralized Empire

Harvard University

China (Part 4): Literati China: Examinations and Neo-Confucianism

Harvard University

China (Part 6): The Manchus and the Qing Dynasty

Harvard University

Visualizing Japan (1850s-1930s): Westernization, Protest, Modernity

Harvard University

Religious Literacy: Traditions and Scriptures

Harvard University

China (Part 8): Creating Modern China: The Birth of a Nation

Harvard University

The Civil War and Reconstruction – 1865-1890: The Unfinished Revolution

Columbia University

The Civil War and Reconstruction – 1850-1861: A House Divided

Columbia University

China (Part 10): Greater China Today: The People's Republic, Taiwan, and Hong Kong Harvard University

China (Part 9): China and Communism

Harvard University

China (Part 3): Cosmopolitan Tang: Aristocratic Culture

Harvard University

China (Part 5): From a Global Empire under the Mongols to a Global Economy under the Ming Dynasty

Harvard University

China (Part 7): Invasions, Rebellions and the Fall of Imperial China

Harvard University

English for Career Development

University of Pennsylvania

English for Journalism

University of Pennsylvania

The Civil War and Reconstruction – 1861 – 1865: A New Birth of Freedom

Columbia University

Effective Altruism

Princeton University

Journey of the Universe: The Unfolding of Life

Yale University

American Capitalism: A History

Cornell University

The Ethics of Eating

Cornell University

Question Reality! Science, philosophy, and the search for meaning

Dartmouth

The Ancient Greek Hero

Harvard University

The Book: Books in the Medieval Liturgy

Harvard University

The Book: The Medieval Book of Hours: Art and Devotion in the Later Middle Ages

Harvard University

Christianity Through Its Scriptures

Harvard University

Masterpieces of World Literature

Harvard University

PredictionX: John Snow and the Cholera Epidemic of 1854

Harvard University

Buddhism Through Its Scriptures

Harvard University

Introduction to Ancient Egypt and Its Civilization

University of Pennsylvania

Hamlet’s Ghost

Harvard University

Wonders of Ancient Egypt

University of Pennsylvania

English for Business and Entrepreneurship

University of Pennsylvania

A Journey through Western Christianity: from Persecuted Faith to Global Religion (200 – 1650)

Yale University

Women Have Always Worked: The US Experience 1700 – 1920

Columbia University

The American Renaissance: Classic Literature of the 19th Century

Dartmouth

Religion, Conflict and Peace

Harvard University

Poetry in America: Whitman

Harvard University

The Book: Book Sleuthing: What 19th-Century Books Can Tell Us About the Rise of the Reading Public?

Harvard University

Ancient Masterpieces of World Literature

Harvard University

Modern Masterpieces of World Literature

Harvard University

Shylock’s Bond

Harvard University

Judaism Through Its Scriptures

Harvard University

China Humanities: The Individual in Chinese Culture

Harvard University

Islam Through Its Scriptures

Harvard University

Hinduism Through Its Scriptures

Harvard University

Poetry in America: The Civil War and Its Aftermath

Harvard University

Poetry in America: Modernism

Harvard University

English for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

University of Pennsylvania

The Worldview of Thomas Berry: The Flourishing of the Earth Community

Yale University

Women Have Always Worked: The US Experience 1920 – 2016

Columbia University

Writing Case Studies: Science of Delivery

Princeton University

Fantastic Places, Unhuman Humans: Exploring Humanity Through Literature

Brown University

The Ethics of Memory

Brown University

Computer Science (23 courses)

CS50's Introduction to Computer Science

Harvard University

Algorithms, Part I

Princeton University

Algorithms, Part II

Princeton University

Machine Learning for Data Science and Analytics

Columbia University

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies

Princeton University

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Columbia University

Reinforcement Learning

Brown University

Computer Architecture

Princeton University

Machine Learning

Georgia Institute of Technology

Enabling Technologies for Data Science and Analytics: The Internet of Things

Columbia University

Machine Learning

Columbia University

Analysis of Algorithms

Princeton University

Networks Illustrated: Principles without Calculus

Princeton University

Machine Learning: Unsupervised Learning

Brown University

CS50's Computer Science for Business Professionals

Harvard University

CS50's AP® Computer Science Principles

Harvard University

HI-FIVE: Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment (Administrative/IT Perspective)

Columbia University

Animation and CGI Motion

Columbia University

Networks: Friends, Money, and Bytes

Princeton University

CS50's Understanding Technology

Harvard University

Data Structures and Software Design

University of Pennsylvania

Algorithm Design and Analysis

University of Pennsylvania

Computer Science: Algorithms, Theory, and Machines

Princeton University

Art & Design (19 courses)

GamificationUniversity of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Classical Music

Yale University

Design: Creation of Artifacts in Society

University of Pennsylvania

Roman Architecture

Yale University

First Nights – Handel's Messiah and Baroque Oratorio

Harvard University

Listening to World Music

University of Pennsylvania

Reinventing the Piano

Princeton University

Hollywood: History, Industry, Art

University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Italian Opera

Dartmouth

First Nights – Beethoven's 9th Symphony and the 19th Century Orchestra

Harvard University

First Nights – Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique and Program Music in the 19th Century

Harvard University

Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring: Modernism, Ballet, and Riots

Harvard University

Exposing Digital Photography

Harvard University

The Architectural Imagination

Harvard University

First Nights: Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo and the Birth of Opera

Harvard University

Music and Social Action

Yale University

Pyramids of Giza: Ancient Egyptian Art and Archeology

Harvard University

Age of Cathedrals

Yale University

Introduction to German Opera

Dartmouth

Business (66 courses)

Introduction to Marketing

University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Financial Accounting

University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Operations Management

Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Financial Markets

Yale University

Introduction to Corporate Finance

Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Customer Analytics

University of Pennsylvania

Viral Marketing and How to Craft Contagious Content

University of Pennsylvania

The Global Financial Crisis

Yale University

Financial Engineering and Risk Management Part I

Columbia University

Global Human Capital Trends

Columbia University

Entrepreneurship 2: Launching your Start-Up

University of Pennsylvania

Operations Analytics

University of Pennsylvania

Accounting Analytics

University of Pennsylvania

Entrepreneurship 1: Developing the Opportunity

University of Pennsylvania

Fundamentals of Quantitative Modeling

University of Pennsylvania

Social Impact Strategy: Tools for Entrepreneurs and Innovators

University of Pennsylvania

More Introduction to Financial Accounting

University of Pennsylvania

A Preview Course on The 5 Killer Risks of Enterprise Risk Management

Columbia University

Entrepreneurship 3: Growth Strategies

University of Pennsylvania

Entrepreneurship 4: Financing and Profitability

University of Pennsylvania

Wharton Business Foundations Capstone

University of Pennsylvania

Financial Engineering and Risk Management Part II

Columbia University

Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies

Harvard University

Arts and Culture Strategy

University of Pennsylvania

Introducción al Marketing

University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Global Hospitality Management

Cornell University

市场营销概论 (中文版）

University of Pennsylvania

Leading the Life You Want

University of Pennsylvania

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): A Strategic Approach

University of Pennsylvania

Introducción a las Finanzas Corporativas

University of Pennsylvania

Introducción a la Contabilidad Financiera

University of Pennsylvania

Construction Project Management

Columbia University

Construction Scheduling

Columbia University

Analytics in Python

Columbia University

Construction Finance

Columbia University

Entrepreneurship and Healthcare in Emerging Economies

Harvard University

Decision-Making and Scenarios

University of Pennsylvania

Modeling Risk and Realities

University of Pennsylvania

Managing the Value of Customer Relationships

University of Pennsylvania

Influence

University of Pennsylvania

Optimizing Diversity on Teams

University of Pennsylvania

Wharton Entrepreneurship Capstone

University of Pennsylvania

Business Strategies for Social Impact

University of Pennsylvania

Proyecto de Fundamentos Empresariales de Wharton

University of Pennsylvania

The Power of Team Culture

University of Pennsylvania

Wharton Business and Financial Modeling Capstone

University of Pennsylvania

Management Fundamentals

University of Pennsylvania

财务会计概论（中文版）

University of Pennsylvania

Introducción a la Gestión de Operaciones

University of Pennsylvania

运营管理概论（中文版）

University of Pennsylvania

Creating a Team Culture of Continuous Learning

University of Pennsylvania

Managing Social and Human Capital

University of Pennsylvania

企业金融概论（中文版）

University of Pennsylvania

Building High-Performing Teams

University of Pennsylvania

Global Trends for Business and Society

University of Pennsylvania

Financial Acumen for Non-Financial Managers

University of Pennsylvania

沃顿商务基础毕业项目 (中文版)

University of Pennsylvania

Crowdfunding

University of Pennsylvania

Business Analytics Capstone

University of Pennsylvania

Construction Cost Estimating and Cost Control

Columbia University

Introduction to Corporate Finance

Columbia University

Marketing Analytics

Columbia University

Demand and Supply Analytics

Columbia University

Business Strategy from Wharton: Competitive Advantage

Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Retail Fundamentals

Dartmouth

Omnichannel Strategy and Management

Dartmouth

Health & Medicine (25 courses)

Vital Signs: Understanding What the Body Is Telling Us

University of Pennsylvania

Fundamentals of Pharmacology

University of Pennsylvania

Improving Global Health: Focusing on Quality and Safety

Harvard University

Introduction to Dental Medicine

University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Breast Cancer

Yale University

Humanitarian Response to Conflict and Disaster

Harvard University

United States Health Policy

Harvard University

Going Out on a Limb: Anatomy of the Upper Limb

University of Pennsylvania

The Opioid Crisis in America

Harvard University

Global Health Case Studies from a Biosocial Perspective

Harvard University

Health and Society

Harvard University

Readings in Global Health

Harvard University

Essentials of Global Health

Yale University

HI-FIVE: Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment (Clinical Perspective)

Columbia University

The Science and Politics of the GMO

Cornell University

Lessons from Ebola: Preventing the Next Pandemic

Harvard University

Practical Improvement Science in Health Care: A Roadmap for Getting Results

Harvard University

Innovating in Health Care

Harvard University

Fundamentals of Clinical Trials

Harvard University

The Economics of Health Care Delivery

University of Pennsylvania

Health Care Innovation

University of Pennsylvania

The Oral Cavity: Portal to Health and Disease

University of Pennsylvania

Feeding the World

University of Pennsylvania

HI-FIVE: Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment (Social/Peer Perspective)

Columbia University

Artful Medicine: Art’s Power to Enrich Patient Care

Brown University

Social Sciences (54 courses)

Justice

Harvard University

Buddhism and Modern Psychology

Princeton University

An Introduction to American Law

University of Pennsylvania

Moral Foundations of Politics

Yale University

Paradoxes of War

Princeton University

America's Written Constitution

Yale University

Contract Law: From Trust to Promise to Contract

Harvard University

Designing Cities

University of Pennsylvania

Tangible Things: Discovering History Through Artworks, Artifacts, Scientific Specimens, and the Stuff Around You

Harvard University

Introduction to Key Constitutional Concepts and Supreme Court Cases

University of Pennsylvania

Microeconomics: The Power of Markets

University of Pennsylvania

American Government

Harvard University

Revolutionary Ideas: Utility, Justice, Equality, Freedom

University of Pennsylvania

A Law Student's Toolkit

Yale University

Introduction to Sociology

Princeton University

The Book: Monasteries, Schools, and Notaries, Part 1: Reading the Late Medieval Marseille Archive

Harvard University

The Book: Making and Meaning in the Medieval Manuscript

Harvard University

America's Unwritten Constitution

Yale University

JuryX: Deliberations for Social Change

Harvard University

Bioethics: The Law, Medicine, and Ethics of Reproductive Technologies and Genetics

Harvard University

The Book: Monasteries, Schools, and Notaries, Part 2: Introduction to the Transitional Gothic Script

Harvard University

Positive Psychology: Resilience Skills

University of Pennsylvania

The History of Medieval Medicine Through Jewish Manuscripts

University of Pennsylvania

Networks, Crowds and Markets

Cornell University

The Book: The History of the Book in the 17th and 18th Century Europe

Harvard University

The Book: Scrolls in the Age of the Book

Harvard University

The Book: Print and Manuscript in Western Europe, Asia and the Middle East (1450-1650)

Harvard University

Central Challenges of American National Security, Strategy, and the Press

Harvard University

Revolutionary Ideas: Borders, Elections, Constitutions, Prisons

University of Pennsylvania

English for Media Literacy

University of Pennsylvania

Positive Psychology: Applications and Interventions

University of Pennsylvania

Social Norms, Social Change II

University of Pennsylvania

Corruption

University of Pennsylvania

Intellectual Property Law and Policy: Part 1

University of Pennsylvania

Social Norms, Social Change I

University of Pennsylvania

Microeconomics: When Markets Fail

University of Pennsylvania

Intellectual Property Law and Policy: Part 2

University of Pennsylvania

Positive Psychology: Martin E. P. Seligman’s Visionary Science

University of Pennsylvania

Everyday Parenting: The ABCs of Child Rearing

Yale University

Making Government Work in Hard Places

Princeton University

Wiretaps to Big Data: Privacy and Surveillance in the Age of Interconnection

Cornell University

Reclaiming Broken Places: Introduction to Civic Ecology

Cornell University

CitiesX: The Past, Present and Future of Urban Life

Harvard University

PredictionX: Diviner’s Guide

Harvard University

Network Dynamics of Social Behavior

University of Pennsylvania

Positive Psychology Specialization Project: Design Your Life for Well-being

University of Pennsylvania

Positive Psychology: Character, Grit and Research Methods

University of Pennsylvania

Top 10 Social Issues for the President’s First 100 Days

University of Pennsylvania

The Science of Well-Being

Yale University

Risk and Return and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Columbia University

Freedom of Expression in the Age of Globalization

Columbia University

Global Muckraking: Investigative Journalism and Global Media

Columbia University

Economics of Money and Banking

Columbia University

Structuring Business Agreements for Success

Cornell University

Data Science (21 courses)

Statistical Thinking for Data Science and Analytics

Columbia University

Statistics and R

Harvard University

Introduction to Spreadsheets and Models

University of Pennsylvania

People Analytics

University of Pennsylvania

High-Dimensional Data Analysis

Harvard University

Introduction to Bioconductor: Annotation and Analysis of Genomes and Genomic Assays

Harvard University

Data Science: R Basics

Harvard University

Case Studies in Functional Genomics

Harvard University

Causal Diagrams: Draw Your Assumptions Before Your Conclusions

Harvard University

Big Data and Education

Columbia University

Principles, Statistical and Computational Tools for Reproducible Science

Harvard University

Data Science: Inference and Modeling

Harvard University

Data Science: Visualization

Harvard University

High-performance Computing for Reproducible Genomics

Harvard University

Data Science: Linear Regression

Harvard University

Data Science: Capstone

Harvard University

Data Science: Wrangling

Harvard University

Data Science: Machine Learning

Harvard University

Data Science: Productivity Tools

Harvard University

Data Science: Probability

Harvard University

Data, Models and Decisions in Business Analytics

Columbia University

Education & Teaching (17 courses)

Leaders of Learning

Harvard University

Applying to US Universities

University of Pennsylvania

American Education Reform: History, Policy, Practice

University of Pennsylvania

Saving Schools, Mini-Course 1: History and Politics of US Education

Harvard University

Saving Schools, Mini-Course 3: Accountability and National Standards

Harvard University

Saving Schools, Mini-Course 2: Teacher Policies

Harvard University

Saving Schools, Mini-Course 4: School Choice

Harvard University

Orchestrating Whole Classroom Discussion

University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Online and Blended Teaching

University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Family Engagement in Education

Harvard University

Introduction to Data Wise: A Collaborative Process to Improve Learning & Teaching

Harvard University

Saving Schools: Reforming the US Education System

Harvard University

Understanding Classroom Interaction

University of Pennsylvania

How to Apply to College

University of Pennsylvania

The Science of Learning – What Every Teacher Should Know

Columbia University

Innovating Instruction: Reimagining Teaching with Technology

Columbia University

University Studies for Student Veterans

Columbia University

Science (25 courses)

The Age of Sustainable Development

Columbia University

Fundamentals of Neuroscience Part 1: Electrical Properties of the Neuron

Harvard University

Science & Cooking: From Haute Cuisine to Soft Matter Science (part 1)

Harvard University

Fundamentals of Neuroscience Part 2: Neurons and Networks

Harvard University

Introduction to Environmental Science

Dartmouth

Principles of Biochemistry

Harvard University

Relativity and Astrophysics

Cornell University

Super-Earths And Life

Harvard University

Basic Behavioral Neurology

University of Pennsylvania

Best Practices for Biomedical Research Data Management

Harvard Medical School

Sharks! Global Biodiversity, Biology, and Conservation

Cornell University

The Quantum World

Harvard University

AnatomyX: Musculoskeletal Cases

Harvard University

Imagining Other Earths

Princeton University

The Climate-Energy Challenge

Harvard University

Cell Biology: Mitochondria

Harvard University

The Fundamentals of Neuroscience Part 3: The Brain

Harvard University

Science & Cooking: From Haute Cuisine to Soft Matter Science (physics)

Harvard University

MalariaX: Defeating Malaria from the Genes to the Globe

Harvard University

宇宙之旅：对话 (Journey of the Universe: Weaving Knowledge and Action)

Yale University

宇宙之旅：展现生命 (Journey of the Universe: The Unfolding of Life)

Yale University

Anatomy of the Chest, Abdomen, and Pelvis

Yale University

Thomas Berry的世界观：地球社区的繁荣 (The Worldview of Thomas Berry: The Flourishing of the Earth Community)

Yale University

Journey Conversations: Weaving Knowledge and Action

Yale University

Bipedalism: The Science of Upright Walking

Dartmouth

Engineering (16 courses)

Robotics: Aerial Robotics

University of Pennsylvania

Robotics: Computational Motion Planning

University of Pennsylvania

Energy Within Environmental Constraints

Harvard University

Robotics: Perception

University of Pennsylvania

The Art of Structural Engineering: Bridges

Princeton University

Robotics: Mobility

University of Pennsylvania

A Hands-on Introduction to Engineering Simulations

Cornell University

The Engineering of Structures Around Us

Dartmouth

Robotics: Estimation and Learning

University of Pennsylvania

MOS Transistors

Columbia University

Robotics: Locomotion Engineering

University of Pennsylvania

Robotics: Capstone

University of Pennsylvania

Robotics: Vision Intelligence and Machine Learning

University of Pennsylvania

Robotics: Dynamics and Control

University of Pennsylvania

Robotics: Fundamentals

University of Pennsylvania

Robotics

Columbia University

Mathematics (11 courses)

Introduction to Linear Models and Matrix Algebra

Harvard University

Calculus: Single Variable Part 1 – Functions

University of Pennsylvania

Calculus: Single Variable Part 2 – Differentiation

University of Pennsylvania

Calculus: Single Variable Part 3 – Integration

University of Pennsylvania

Statistical Inference and Modeling for High-throughput Experiments

Harvard University

Calculus: Single Variable Part 4 – Applications

University of Pennsylvania

Analytic Combinatorics

Princeton University

Calculus Applied!

Harvard University

Fat Chance: Probability from the Ground Up

Harvard University

Single Variable Calculus

University of Pennsylvania

A Crash Course in Causality: Inferring Causal Effects from Observational Data

University of Pennsylvania

Programming (4 courses)

Using Python for Research

Harvard University

Programming for the Web with JavaScript

University of Pennsylvania

The Computing Technology Inside Your Smartphone

Cornell University

Software Development Fundamentals

University of Pennsylvania

Personal Development (4 courses)

Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator

Yale University

A Preview Course on Collaborative Knowledge Services

Columbia University

Success

University of Pennsylvania

Improving Communication Skills

University of Pennsylvania