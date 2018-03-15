This Junior High School in Yilo Krobo has shut down indefinitely

news

The school authorities of Bukrum-Agavernya Junior High School in the Yilo Krobo district of the Eastern region have closed down the school indefinitely after a rainstorm ripped off the roof of the building.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, the classroom block which is mud-made was constructed by the members of the community in 1973.

The building before its collapse was already in tatters.

The walls have developed deep cracks and gradually falling apart. The school shuts down whenever the cloud gathers.

After the rainstorm on Monday (January 11, 2018) the students and teachers have been sitting under a small tree near the school despite the harsh weather condition.

According to Headmaster of the School, Michael Teye, the management of the school cannot endure anymore hence the decision to temporarily close down the school until further notice.

He said the Ghana Education Service, Yilo Krobo Municipal Chief Executive and officials of the National Disaster Management Organizations (NADMO) know of this sad situation but they have not heard anything reassuring.

In a separate Development, Tsremati-Yoyim D/A Primary School also in Yilo Krobo Municipality which has existed for the past five years without a classroom block also had its makeshift office facility destroyed by the rainstorm causing damages to the few teaching and learning materials available.