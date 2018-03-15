Home > Communities > Student >

This Junior High School in Yilo Krobo has shut down indefinitely


In Eastern Region This Junior High School in Yilo Krobo has shut down indefinitely

The school authorities of Bukrum-Agavernya Junior High School closed down the school after a rainstorm on Monday (January 11, 2018) which collapsed their classroom block.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The school authorities of Bukrum-Agavernya Junior High School in the Yilo Krobo district of the Eastern region have closed down the school indefinitely after a rainstorm ripped off the roof of the building.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, the classroom block which is mud-made was constructed by the members of the community in 1973.

The building before its collapse was already in tatters.

READ ALSO: Blackboard computer teacher heads to Microsoft summit after viral photos

The walls have developed deep cracks and gradually falling apart. The school shuts down whenever the cloud gathers.

After the rainstorm on Monday (January 11, 2018) the students and teachers have been sitting under a small tree near the school despite the harsh weather condition.

According to Headmaster of the School, Michael Teye, the management of the school cannot endure anymore hence the decision to temporarily close down the school until further notice.

READ ALSO: Bedbugs invade SWESBUS SHS

He said the Ghana Education Service, Yilo Krobo Municipal Chief Executive and officials of the National Disaster Management Organizations (NADMO) know of this sad situation but they have not heard anything reassuring.

In a separate Development, Tsremati-Yoyim D/A Primary School also in Yilo Krobo Municipality which has existed for the past five years without a classroom block also had its makeshift office facility destroyed by the rainstorm causing damages to the few teaching and learning materials available.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Richard Akoto Appiah: Blackboard computer teacher heads to Microsoft summit after viral photos Richard Akoto Appiah Blackboard computer teacher heads to Microsoft summit after viral photos
In Swedru: Bedbugs invade SWESBUS SHS In Swedru Bedbugs invade SWESBUS SHS
#GirlPower: Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017 #GirlPower Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017
In Central Region: Students of Christ the King protest over encroachment In Central Region Students of Christ the King protest over encroachment
International Women’s Day: Information about ACCA and gender diversity International Women’s Day Information about ACCA and gender diversity
Media Scrutiny: Use print to tackle fake news – NMC Executive Secretary Media Scrutiny Use print to tackle fake news – NMC Executive Secretary

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana
Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’



Top Articles

1 #GirlPower Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017bullet
2 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
3 Richard Akoto Appiah Blackboard computer teacher heads to Microsoft...bullet
4 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana and...bullet
5 President’s Award GES holds on to one President’s award for...bullet
6 In Swedru Bedbugs invade SWESBUS SHSbullet
7 In Central Region Students of Christ the King protest over...bullet
8 UG vs KNUST Five reasons why University of Ghana is...bullet
9 WASSCE Results 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz...bullet
10 University of Ghana [CHECK HERE] UG releases 2017/2018...bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
3 Outrageous Brawl Female teachers exchange blows over male counterpartbullet
4 Technology in Ghana KNUST team builds solar-powered carbullet
5 Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosionbullet

Student

Unemployment Universities churn out jobless graduates - Ayariga
Conti@50 Unity Hall shows love to less-privileged on Independence Day
Inequitable Over 200 Central University workers to be sacked
In Eastern Region Police begins investigating the death of Ofori Panyin SHS student