Dangote's manager killed in Ethiopia ahead of Billionaire's visit


Politics Dangote's country manager shot dead in Ethiopia ahead of Billionaire's visit

Local newspapers reported that Aliko Dangote, the owner of Dangote Cement and the richest man in Africa is expected to arrive in Addis Ababa on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Dangote's country manager shot dead in Ethiopia ahead of Billionaire's visit
The country manager and managing director of Dangote Industries Plc, Ethiopia, Deep Kamra, has been reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen, in Inchini, a local area near the company's cement factory in the Oromia region, Ethiopia.

Kamra and two more Ethiopians, a driver and a secretary, were shot dead in the restive city of Oromia on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, local sources told Addis Standard.

Our community is devastated; Oboo Gallatta (a local name given to Kamra) was like a father to many of us,” a source who preferred to remain anonymous told Ethiopia newspaper.

Security forces are currently pursuing the assailants.

 

Dangote Cement is located in West Shewa Zone of the Oromia regional state, in Ada Berga District, Mugher Town, 85km west of Addis Abeba.

Aliko Dangote had on Thursday, June 4, 2015, launched a $500 million cement plant in Ethiopia with the expectation to initially produce 2.5 million tonnes of cement a year.

Few years after, the company and the country's local administration  - Oromia state’s East Shewa Zone – had argued over taking control of some of the cement making business in the region. The issue almost caused Dangote to shut its operations in Ethiopia in 2017.

The zone administration believed that if the company outsource its pumice, sand and clay mines to youth groups it will ease unemployment and quell unrest in the country.

