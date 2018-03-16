Home >

Emirates air hostess 'falls off' from plane in Uganda


Entebbe International Airport Air hostess falls off from plane in Uganda

An air hostess is understood to be seriously injured after falling from an Emirates aircraft's emergency exit in Uganda.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An air hostess reportedly sustained serious injuries after falling from an Emirates aircraft at the Entebbe International Airport in Kampala, Uganda.

The BBC reports that woman was rushed to a hospital shortly after the accident.

"The Boeing 777 had landed shortly before, and was preparing to welcome passengers on board before departing for Dubai," the report said.

However, the Daily Nation says "she had been seen holding what looked like a glass bottle under her chin before she made the fall. Other witnesses said they had seen her in a verbal exchange with colleagues as they boarded the plane."

"Her knees were shattered and body cut with broken glass from a bottle she jumped with," a witness at the airport was quoted as saying.

 

Information from the Ugandan civil aviation authority says the woman was still alive and investigations into the incident were under way.

An Emirates spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying "we can confirm that a member of our cabin crew unfortunately fell off from an open door while preparing the aircraft for boarding on flight EK729 from Entebbe on 14 March. The injured crew member was brought to the nearest hospital. We are providing all possible support and care for the affected crew, and will extend our full co-operation to the authorities in their investigation."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

End Of Road: Donald Trump and wife mysteriously divorce End Of Road Donald Trump and wife mysteriously divorce
Public Purse: About 70 Ministers are working for free - Oppong Nkrumah Public Purse About 70 Ministers are working for free - Oppong Nkrumah
Electricity Tariffs: PURC gazettes tariff reduction Electricity Tariffs PURC gazettes tariff reduction
Tech: A woman lost her injury payout after she was caught posting runs on fitness app Endomondo Tech A woman lost her injury payout after she was caught posting runs on fitness app Endomondo
Ghana Premier League: Fixtures and referees for match day 1 Ghana Premier League Fixtures and referees for match day 1
Billy Agbozo: Ghanaian ‘drug dealer’ executed in Singapore Billy Agbozo Ghanaian ‘drug dealer’ executed in Singapore

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Strange Thing Happens To Rev. Sister After Taking Communion Pulse Filla Strange Thing Happens To Rev. Sister After Taking Communion
Christian Atsu: Footballer Organizes Fundraising For Needy Children Christian Atsu Footballer Organizes Fundraising For Needy Children
Local News: Man Arrested For Attempting Suicide Because He Was Denied Sex Local News Man Arrested For Attempting Suicide Because He Was Denied Sex



Top Articles

1 Stonebwoy How Ghanaian artiste makes and spends his moneybullet
2 Entebbe International Airport Air hostess falls off from plane in Ugandabullet
3 Lifestyle Here's What Female Porn Stars Get Paid For Different Types...bullet

frontpage

Crime Man arrested for producing fake drinks in Ejisu
Vladimir Putin
Politics Putin believes the UK is weak because of Brexit, according to Lithuanian minister
Chris Grayling
Politics Chris Grayling insists a hard Brexit will not mean increased border checks
Member of parliament for Assin Central  Kennedy Agyapong
Shady Deals Jail 'corrupt' Abeiku Santana - Ken Agyapong charges