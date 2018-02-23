2018 AMVC awards take place Sept.1 - M-Net

Home > Entertainment >

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that M-NET, owners of Africa Magic and MultiChoice, made the announcement on their website on Friday.

(NAN)
Africa Magic and Multichoice said the 2018 edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) would hold on Sept.1.

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Director of M-Net West Arica, said:“Nearly one year after the last AMVCAs, we are pleased to announce the call to entry for the 2018 edition of the Awards.

“The African movie and television industry is brimming with exciting talents, and at Africa Magic we contribute to the industry.

“We give these talents the platform to showcase their skills and passion, celebrate their achievements whilst also encouraging them to continue honing their craft.

According to the organisers, entries for the 2018 edition will open on March 1 and close on April 30.

The website also said that there were 27 categories in all, adding that 7 would be opened to viewers and 20 decided by the respected AMVCA panel of judges.

M-net said that all films made-for-television movies or television series were eligible for entry,if they are broadcast or publicly screened during the period of October 1, 2016 to March 31.

NAN reports that the AMVCA is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates contributions made by African filmmakers, actors and technicians to the success of the continent’s film and television industry.

It awards filmmakers in different categories, ranging from acting,directing to scriptwriting and cinematography.

Other categories include: short film or online video, soundtrack, costume designing, sound and lighting, amongst others.

