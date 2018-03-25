3Music Awards Winners 2018

Home > Entertainment >

The night was filled with bliss and glamour as several musicians were at the event to witness who was going to win an award on the night.

Pulse.com.gh has the full list of 3Music Awards winners. This happens to be the first edition of the award scheme that was launched in 2017 to celebrate our music legends. 

It must be noted that the award scheme made the nominations based on songs released between the period of October 2016 to September 2017. Looking at the full list of winners for 2018 3Music awards, it’s clear that, the people wanted them to win and hence put in their maximum effort.

The show was hosted by Joselyn Dumas and Dblack

On the night, we witnessed performances from the likes of Stonebwoy, Obibini, Teephlow, Joyce Blessing, Joe Mettle, Sista Afia, Gallaxy, Kumi Guitar, Kurl Songx, Ex-Doe, Chicago, and several others.

See below the full list of winners of 3 music awards 2018 below:

Best Ghanaian International Act of the Year

Stormzy (UK)

AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR

Davido (Nigeria)

INSTAGRAM STAR OF THE YEAR

Stonebwoy

FACEBOOK STAR OF THE YEAR

Shatta Wale

MOST EVENTFUL SNAPCHAT CHANNEL

Becca

FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR

Shatta Movement

DJ OF THE YEAR

 DJ Mic Smith

BEST TWITSTAR

Stonebwoy

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Total Cheat by Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie

GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR

Joe Mettle

HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR

Kumi Guitar

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ACT OF THE YEAR

Sarkodie

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR

Stonebwoy

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

1. Overdose by Sarkodie feat. Jesse Jagz

VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR

One Corner by Patapaa

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Highest by Sarkodie

BREAKOUT ACT OF THE YEAR

Maccassio

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Galaxy

FEMALE ACT OF THE YEAR

Late Ebony Reigns

MALE ACT OF THE YEAR

Shatta Wale

SONG OF THE YEAR

Ayoo – Shatta Wale

