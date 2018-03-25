3Music Awards Winners 2018

The night was filled with bliss and glamour as several musicians were at the event to witness who was going to win an award on the night.
It must be noted that the award scheme made the nominations based on songs released between the period of October 2016 to September 2017. Looking at the full list of winners for 2018 3Music awards, it’s clear that, the people wanted them to win and hence put in their maximum effort.
The show was hosted by Joselyn Dumas and Dblack
On the night, we witnessed performances from the likes of Stonebwoy, Obibini, Teephlow, Joyce Blessing, Joe Mettle, Sista Afia, Gallaxy, Kumi Guitar, Kurl Songx, Ex-Doe, Chicago, and several others.
See below the full list of winners of 3 music awards 2018 below:
Best Ghanaian International Act of the Year
Stormzy (UK)
AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR
Davido (Nigeria)
INSTAGRAM STAR OF THE YEAR
Stonebwoy
FACEBOOK STAR OF THE YEAR
Shatta Wale
MOST EVENTFUL SNAPCHAT CHANNEL
Becca
FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR
Shatta Movement
DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Mic Smith
BEST TWITSTAR
Stonebwoy
BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Total Cheat by Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie
GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR
Joe Mettle
HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR
Kumi Guitar
HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ACT OF THE YEAR
Sarkodie
REGGAE/DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR
Stonebwoy
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
1. Overdose by Sarkodie feat. Jesse Jagz
VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR
One Corner by Patapaa
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Highest by Sarkodie
BREAKOUT ACT OF THE YEAR
Maccassio
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Galaxy
FEMALE ACT OF THE YEAR
Late Ebony Reigns
MALE ACT OF THE YEAR
Shatta Wale
SONG OF THE YEAR
Ayoo – Shatta Wale