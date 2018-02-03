Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

1.5m for Shatta Wale speculation -Zylofon Media


Record Label 1.5m for Shatta Wale speculation -Zylofon Media

It was widely reported that the 'Ayoo' hitmaker was enticed with $1.5million, a house and a luxurious car.

  • Published:
play C.E.O of Zylofon Media and Shatta Stuns in Corporate style (C.E.O of Zylofon Media and Shatta Stuns in Corporate style)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Zylofon Media is disputing media reports claiming that Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale signed onto its record label for $1.5 million.

READ MORE: Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obour

play C.E.O of Zylofon Media and Shatta Stuns in Corporate style (C.E.O of Zylofon Media and Shatta Stuns in Corporate style)
 

It was widely reported that the 'Ayoo' hitmaker was enticed with $1.5million, a house and a luxurious car.

However, the Head of Communications for Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah, has denied the figures involved in the agreement.

He told Peace FM's Entertainment Review show on Thursday: “We have not informed any media house the cash involved in the deal."

play C.E.O of Zylofon Media and Shatta Stuns in Corporate style (C.E.O of Zylofon Media and Shatta Stuns in Corporate style)

 

"They are just assuming the cost involved looking at the the pedigree of Shatta Wale and the record label,” he added.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale's throwback photo with Shatta Michy will give you hope for bae

The Shatta Movement boss will be joining Stonebwoy, Becca, Kumi Guitar, Joyce Blessing, Obibini who were all signed onto the record label last year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Afia schwarzenegger: Real men wet the panties of their women not their eyes - actress Afia schwarzenegger Real men wet the panties of their women not their eyes - actress
Lady Gaga: US pop star cancels tour dates due to 'severe pain' Lady Gaga US pop star cancels tour dates due to 'severe pain'
Media Personality: Gifty Anti goes for medical checkup; declares herself fit Media Personality Gifty Anti goes for medical checkup; declares herself fit
Dance Hall King: Shatta Wale just sent the perfect motivational message to never give up Dance Hall King Shatta Wale just sent the perfect motivational message to never give up
Dr Osei Kwame Despite: Ghanaian entrepreneur donates fully furnished children's block on his birthday Dr Osei Kwame Despite Ghanaian entrepreneur donates fully furnished children's block on his birthday
MUSIGA: Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obour MUSIGA Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obour

Recommended Videos

Gloria Kani: Kumawood actress chooses death over NPP Gloria Kani Kumawood actress chooses death over NPP
Ophelia Nyantakyi: 'Being a public figure can ruin one’s marriage' -Gospel musician Ophelia Nyantakyi 'Being a public figure can ruin one’s marriage' -Gospel musician
MUSIGA: Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obour MUSIGA Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obour



Top Articles

1 Ruff Capital Bola Ray gave me $10,000 free to start my record label - Bulletbullet
2 Better Future Shatta Wale's throwback photo with Shatta Michy will...bullet
3 Photos Here's all we know about Afia Schwarzenegger's new found 'love'bullet
4 Dance Hall King Shatta Wale just sent the perfect motivational...bullet
5 Dr Osei Kwame Despite Ghanaian entrepreneur donates fully...bullet
6 Sista Afia Singer gets extra hot in bran new photoshoot (Photos)bullet
7 Media Personality Gifty Anti goes for medical checkup;...bullet
8 Record Label 1.5m for Shatta Wale speculation -Zylofon Mediabullet
9 No Loyalty Ebony is being ungrateful towards Bullet -...bullet
10 MUSIGA Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obourbullet

Related Articles

Dance Hall King Shatta Wale just sent the perfect motivational message to never give up
MUSIGA Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obour
Better Future Shatta Wale's throwback photo with Shatta Michy will give you hope for bae
FREEMAN Bulldog acquitted and discharged in Fennec Okyere’s murder case
Record Deal Shatta Wale's deal with Zylofon causes buzz on social media
SM Nation Patapaa showers Shatta Wale with sweet words to butter him for a car gift
Photos Samini spends quality time with daughters in Jamaica
Dancehall Artiste '$1.5m, house and car': Shatta Wale's mouth-watering deal with Zylofon media
Photo Shatta Wale reunites with former manager Bulldog
Kejetia Vs Makola Movie Shatta Wale to appear in 'court' with Lawyer Nti

Top Videos

1 Juicy Deal Here’s everything Shatta Wale is getting from the Zylofon Mediabullet
2 Thirst Trap New Mummy Glow Yvonne Nelson stuns yet again in latest photobullet
3 Celebrity News I Will Be Homeless In Two Weeks – Psalm Adjetefiobullet
4 Gloria Kani Kumawood actress chooses death over NPPbullet
5 Photos Samini spends quality time with daughters in Jamaicabullet
6 Bitter Mistake Exposing my manhood destroyed my career - Wisa...bullet
7 Thirst Trap Photo Efia Odo Poses in Racy Lingeriebullet
8 Celeb News Sonnie Badu gets UN jobbullet
9 Don Little Women reject me for my manhood sizebullet
10 Fresh Ride Checkout Kwame Despite's new monster...bullet

Celebrities

Bulldog is now a freeman
FREEMAN Bulldog acquitted and discharged in Fennec Okyere’s murder case
MZVEE.jpg
Broken Boundaries Don’t categorize me as a dancehall artist - MzVee
Daddy Lumba [L] and Agya Koo
New Business Daddy Lumba TV, Agya Koo TV to launch soon
Yvonne Nelson was captured in a black straight dress matched with a lovely hairstyle
New Mummy Glow Yvonne Nelson stuns yet again in latest photo