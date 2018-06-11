18+ Photos: Beyoncé and JAY-Z share nude photos

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have shared nude photos in their 'On the Run II' tour book and the internet is going gaga!
The musicians, who have three kids together, nearly bare it all in a series of photos which took social media by storm on Sunday, June 10.
They began touring on June 6 and will continue on through July 17 in Europe. After that, they'll take the show on the road in the United States.