18+ Photos: Beyoncé and JAY-Z share nude photos

news

American powerful couple Beyoncé and JAY-Z have shared intimate photos in their 'On the Run II' tour book .

READ MORE: Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)

The musicians, who have three kids together, nearly bare it all in a series of photos which took social media by storm on Sunday, June 10.

The couple, in one of the intimate pictures, is captured lounging shirtless in bed, with Beyoncé in just a thong. In another, the singer's behind is on full display at the beach.

READ MORE: Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)

I'm SHOOK.... A post shared by Beyonc#emo#w6k=## Giselle Knowles Carter (@beybsasha) on Jun 9, 2018 at 8:43pm PDT

They began touring on June 6 and will continue on through July 17 in Europe. After that, they'll take the show on the road in the United States.