18+ Photos: Beyoncé and JAY-Z share nude photos


Photos Beyoncé and JAY-Z share nude photos in 'On the Run II' tour book

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have shared nude photos in their 'On the Run II' tour book and the internet is going gaga!

American powerful couple Beyoncé and JAY-Z have shared intimate photos in their 'On the Run II' tour book .

#JayZ x #Beyonce for #OTRII tour book

A post shared by Hip Hop N More (@hiphopnmore) on

 

The musicians, who have three kids together, nearly bare it all in a series of photos which took social media by storm on Sunday, June 10.

 

The couple, in one of the intimate pictures, is captured lounging shirtless in bed, with Beyoncé in just a thong. In another, the singer's behind is on full display at the beach.

I'm SHOOK....

A post shared by Beyonc#emo#w6k=## Giselle Knowles Carter (@beybsasha) on

 

They began touring on June 6 and will continue on through July 17 in Europe. After that, they'll take the show on the road in the United States.

