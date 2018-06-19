20-year-old American rapper XXXTentacion shot dead

news

Popular American SoundCloud artiste Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy ‘XXXTentacion’ has been confirmed dead after a shooting in Miami Monday (June 18).

The 20-year-old rapper was shot dead in an apparent armed robbery, according to TMZ.

XXXTentacion was shot dead as he left a South Florida motorcycle dealership, thought to have died in his car and declared dead at the hospital.

Police confirmed that the "Sad!" hitmaker was approached by two armed suspects shortly after 4 pm on Monday.

At least one of the suspects fired a gun which hit Onfroy as he sat in a BMW before both fled in a dark-coloured SUV, cops said.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, and in a clip following the attack the rapper can be seen slumped behind the wheel of his car.

"Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery. Onfrony was transported to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead,” a statement released by the Broward County Sheriff's Department on Twitter said.

Here is how celebrities reacted to his death on social media;